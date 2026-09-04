I swapped all my plastic food storage for glass – these 4 retailers (with picks from £4) are the ones I recommend to friends

Making the switch to glass food containers from plastic ones has yielded so many benefits for my kitchen. Not only can I now avoid reheating my food in plastic containers, but my clean-up routine is miles easier. I never have to suffer those tomato stains that just won't shift anymore.

I've written in detail about why my preference for glass over plastic when it comes to food prep and while my go-to choice is from the pricier Black + Blum, there are plenty of places with more affordable options if you want to make the switch too.

Here's a round-up of all of the places I've shopped excellent glass food containers and why I'd recommend each for picking up non-toxic, easier to clean food prep options.

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1. Black + Blum

This London-based brand, which has been making waves on the food-influencer side of Instagram, not only prioritises clever designs but delivers on quality big time. I've tried the stainless steel food prep set from Black + Blum as well as the brand's new glass Stack + Nest set (from £27.95). Together, they make the perfect food prep combination.

The glass set is perfect for meal prep that you'll keep at home, like lunches or freezer fodder while the super lightweight stainless steel version could not be better for throwing into my work bag for the office. It's been the envy of the Ideal Home lunchroom.

(Image credit: Future)

These containers are expensive, there's no getting around it. But the glass nesting containers fit together compactly for storage and the lids feature clever vacuum seals to keep your food fresher for far longer.

The range available from Black + Blum is also very impressive. You can pick up these containers in an array of sizes – but the best for everyday food prep is likely going to be the 1 litre for most people. Pricey, but worth every penny in my book.

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HIGH END (AND HIGH QUALITY!) Black + Blum Stack + Nest Glass Food Containers (Set of 4) From £54.95 at Black + Blum

2. IKEA

What area of the home doesn't IKEA have you covered for? It can certainly be relied on for affordable food containers if you need them, including a well-rated glass range. At £4 per glass container, the 365+ range is one of the brand's bestselling as far as the kitchen is concerned.

With over 4000 reviews to its name awarding it a 4.7 star rating overall, this excellent value container is popular for good reason. And as with Black + Blum's version, it's oven-safe and freezer-safe, which is great for those who like to prepare all of their meals at the beginning of a week.

(Image credit: IKEA)

It is heavier than the more premium Black + Blum option though – weighing in around 680 grams without food in. That can make quite a difference to your lunch bag day to day.

Another benefit of IKEA's 365+ system is that it's part of a wider interchangeable system, which means you can pick up lids that fit various containers for cheap. If you want to totally shun plastic, the bamboo lid versions will be your best bet.

IKEA 365+ Food Container With Bamboo Lid £5 from IKEA

3. ZWILLING

If food longevity is your main concern as you come to upgrade your food storage then Zwilling's Fresh & Save range is well worth a look in. While Black + Blum's range has an excellent and simple to use vacuum button, Zwilling's is a lot more involved – it removes air out of the containers using a pump.

This system has its pros and cons. It's very effective at making your fresh or dry food last far longer but it does require a lot more work to achieve that end goal than simply pressing down on a seal. You need to keep the vacuum pump close to hand and charged to use it effectively.

(Image credit: Zwilling UK)

There's a lot to love about the sheer breadth of the range if you do decide to invest in the vacuum pump. The glass food containers are a standout, but you can also pair it with stainless steel food prep bowls, clever silicone food bags and lunchboxes too.

I rated this system when I tried it but it was just a little too fiddly for me to hang onto in my small kitchen. If you have more space for the accessories needed and want to make a long-term investment, it's a great pick.

ZWILLING Fresh & Save Vacuum Starter Set for Food Storage, 8-Piece, Blue £65.28 at Amazon UK

4. Amazon

If you have an Amazon Prime membership already, you're probably looking to save on the postage costs that buying glass food containers online might create. Turns out, it's a great place to shop for this kitchen essential too.

As well as a host of lesser-known names, there are plenty of brands you will recognise on Amazon in this particular area. One of those is Pyrex, with this set (for £23.02) which I've tried in my own kitchen. It's a bargain price for a set that contains 4 separate glass dishes, the biggest of which can hold 4 litres of food.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Another style that works very well for breakfast oats and fruit is this round shape (£15.89 for 4 via Amazon). And for added style points on your lunchbreak, I love these fluted ones with different coloured lids (£15.99 via Amazon).

For the sheer amount of choice on offer, Amazon's selection is well worth checking out. Just make sure to check the reviews thoroughly before you make a commitment.

INSETLAN 6 Pack Glass Overnight Oats Jars £15.99 at Amazon UK

Whichever brand you end up deciding on, I can assure you that making the switch to glass is well worth the effort. At the very least, there'll be no more tomato stained plastic containers cluttering up your cupboards.