If you own a double drawer air fryer, you might be familiar with the feeling of frustration that comes with dishes not fitting into the separate, smaller baskets. That's where Pyrex's clever new Ideal Air Fryer Glass Baking Dishes (£15.90 from Amazon) can swoop in to save the day, as I found out when I tested them in my own kitchen.

Kitted out with a detachable stainless steel handle, you can pick up these clever heavy-duty glass containers for all sorts of recipes. From lasagnes to pies, these dishes are great for anything on the saucier side that you don't want to leak out. They're also incredibly useful for saving your air fryer baskets from getting too greasy and deteriorating at double speed.

Here's a closer look at why these clever dishes are a great buy if you use your air fryer as frequently as I do.

FOR DUAL ZONE AIR FRYERS Pyrex Ideal Air Fryer Glass Baking Dish 20 X 14cm £15.90 at Amazon UK I've been testing this in my Ninja Double Stack Dual Zone air fryer and the containers fit in neatly. According to Amazon reviews, they also fit in the original side-by-side AF400UK model too. FOR SINGLE DRAWER AIR FRYERS Pyrex Ideal Air Fryer Glass Baking Dish 20 X 18cm £16 at Amazon UK This larger version is tailor made for bigger air fryer spaces. In it, you could make a family-sized dinner and easily remove it from the appliance once it's cooked!

The USP of these new dishes, the removable stainless steel handle, has made a big difference to my day to day air frying use. That's because previously I was using standard containers which require quite a bit of shimmying around with a tea towel to get in and out unscathed.

The clip on, clip off handle means you can forgo all of that and safely lift your dinner and out of each basket fuss-free. As this is Pyrex, the glass itself is also of a very high quality and I'm trusting it'll last in my kitchen.

As opposed to silicone air fryer liners that I've tried, these dishes are a lot easier to clean (and can go straight in the dishwasher). That means that even if you're cooking basic things like chips, you can use this container to contain mess.

These aren't the only innovative air fryer dishes I've seen recently. I really like the clip on handle system with these Pyrex but there are other products you can pick up to add convenience to your kitchen too. Here's a round-up of the others I've had my eye on recently too.

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Amazon Air Fryer Glass Baking Dish £16.99 at Amazon UK The concept here is very similar to the Pyrex but rather than a stainless steel handle you'll use a silicone version. With this, you can easily lift the containers out of individual drawers. Just make sure to check they're compatible with your air fryer! Wayfair.co.uk Lékué Air Fryer Square Glass Dish | Wayfair.co.uk £12.75 at Wayfair UK If you prefer square containers for lunchboxes, these glass containers give you the chance to meal prep straight from your air fryer to the fridge. They use the same silicone handle system (and I love the green colour!). Souper Cubes Ceramic Dishes With Silicone Lids – Blueberry - 2-Pack £39.99 at Amazon UK Souper Cubes are hugely popular in the US for all sorts of freezing and refrigerating needs and I love that they're expanding into the UK too. These ceramic dishes are great for low and slow cooking and have great user reviews.

If you want to keep hold of your air fryer for as long as possible I can recommend one of these clever dishes. Can you see yourself investing in one for dinners this winter?