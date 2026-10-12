Pyrex just launched air fryer-specific dishes with a genius add-on feature – and after trying them, I can’t believe no one thought of it sooner
These products just made my life a lot easier
If you own a double drawer air fryer, you might be familiar with the feeling of frustration that comes with dishes not fitting into the separate, smaller baskets. That's where Pyrex's clever new Ideal Air Fryer Glass Baking Dishes (£15.90 from Amazon) can swoop in to save the day, as I found out when I tested them in my own kitchen.
Kitted out with a detachable stainless steel handle, you can pick up these clever heavy-duty glass containers for all sorts of recipes. From lasagnes to pies, these dishes are great for anything on the saucier side that you don't want to leak out. They're also incredibly useful for saving your air fryer baskets from getting too greasy and deteriorating at double speed.
Here's a closer look at why these clever dishes are a great buy if you use your air fryer as frequently as I do.
FOR DUAL ZONE AIR FRYERS
I've been testing this in my Ninja Double Stack Dual Zone air fryer and the containers fit in neatly. According to Amazon reviews, they also fit in the original side-by-side AF400UK model too.
FOR SINGLE DRAWER AIR FRYERS
This larger version is tailor made for bigger air fryer spaces. In it, you could make a family-sized dinner and easily remove it from the appliance once it's cooked!
The USP of these new dishes, the removable stainless steel handle, has made a big difference to my day to day air frying use. That's because previously I was using standard containers which require quite a bit of shimmying around with a tea towel to get in and out unscathed.
The clip on, clip off handle means you can forgo all of that and safely lift your dinner and out of each basket fuss-free. As this is Pyrex, the glass itself is also of a very high quality and I'm trusting it'll last in my kitchen.
As opposed to silicone air fryer liners that I've tried, these dishes are a lot easier to clean (and can go straight in the dishwasher). That means that even if you're cooking basic things like chips, you can use this container to contain mess.
These aren't the only innovative air fryer dishes I've seen recently. I really like the clip on handle system with these Pyrex but there are other products you can pick up to add convenience to your kitchen too. Here's a round-up of the others I've had my eye on recently too.
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If you want to keep hold of your air fryer for as long as possible I can recommend one of these clever dishes. Can you see yourself investing in one for dinners this winter?
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen.
Molly also has the lucky job of testing coffee machines, from pricey bean-to-cup models to low-faff pod machines, to serve those looking to hone their barista skills at home. She oversees an expert panel of coffee machine reviewers too, to cover every coffee niche.