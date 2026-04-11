Farrow & Ball has created the ultimate spring colour scheme – but it's this delicate shade that has stolen the show as the fan favourite

One of my (and most people’s) favourite paint brands and the authority in the world of paint and interiors, Farrow & Ball recently created a colour scheme of 9 shades celebrating the long-awaited arrival of spring. But there was one shade central to the Farrow & Ball spring colour edit that stole the show and has become the firm fan favourite – and that’s the delicate Farrow & Ball Scallop.

Shared on Farrow & Ball’s Instagram, the post was captioned ‘Springtime shades for joy - which is your favourite?’. And many took to the comments to claim their top pick. When reading through the comments, Scallop is the shade that keeps coming up time and time again. And it looks like this recently launched extremely soft salmon hue is quickly becoming one of Farrow & Ball’s most popular neutrals.

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‘I was looking to create “colour moments” from key springtime offerings such as flushing hedgerow with the vibrant green, to shoots of almond and cherry blossom, just primarily about capturing the optimism that springtime delivers,’ explains Patrick O’Donnell, Farrow & Ball’s brand ambassador and the creator of the spring colour palette in question. ‘Scallop offers a discreet delicacy and is an incredibly versatile colour.’

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Scallop was only released last year as one of Farrow & Ball’s 12 new paint shades. But it had been the favoured colour of the launch from the get-go and it soon started trending. And at the end of last year, Patrick at Farrow & Ball predicted that it would be one of the most popular shades in 2026.

‘It’s a wall colour in its own right, with delicate white on trim for something fresh and ethereal, or it can be used as a trim colour with more muscular shades like Tanner’s Brown or Etruscan Red where it will read more as a nuanced “white”,’ Patrick says and continues with more suggestions on how to best use Scallop in your home.

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

‘Scallop is a glorious colour for bathrooms, especially when teamed with natural material like a well patinated oak vanity unit but makes for a beautiful bedroom colour, especially one that gets drenched in abundant light,’ he recommends.

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Scallop-esque homeware top picks

If you want to inject this spring-ready shade into your home in a smaller dose, you can either opt for painting trims like skirting boards or adding a piece of decor or some soft furnishings in a Scallop-esque colour. These are my top picks that will look great in your abode this spring and beyond.