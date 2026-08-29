Is colour out this autumn?! H&M Home just dropped a fully monochrome collection – these are the 9 expensive-looking buys I’m eyeing up
The brand's new range is surprisingly devoid of colour, focusing on materials and textures instead
Now that rainy weather has arrived, it’s much easier to accept that summer is over and the cosy season is about to begin. Several brands have been dropping their new season homeware throughout August – but H&M Home’s autumn 2026 collection only just landed. And its lack of colour took me by surprise.
Nicknamed the cosy season, autumn and the traditional autumn colour palette are known for featuring warm and earthy shades like terracotta, burgundy, brown and earthy green, all of which you can see in the likes of the Primark autumn range. But this autumn, H&M Home and the brand’s team decided to go in a very different, monochrome direction of black and white.
While I wouldn’t necessarily recommend decorating your entire whole or even one whole room in this style, the individual pieces look very stylish and expensive. I think just a vase here or a table lamp there will instantly elevate your space.
‘Whether it’s a structured linen cushion, a statement metal vase or the interplay between materials and textures – each object in this collection is designed to stand on its own, adding to a harmonious and deeply personal home,’ says Evelina Kravaev Söderberg, head of design and creative at H&M Home.
Top picks
It's no secret I love H&M Home's table lamps. And this modernist number just catapulted itself to the top of my wish list with its sculptural rippling shape.
This vase looks like an expensive antique piece made out of bronze, seen in many stylish Scandi homes these days. And yet, this H&M version is only £35. And there's an XL version for £50, too.
Reminiscent of a totem sculpture, this floor lamp is a true statement piece championing the chrome lighting trend. It's a great living room lighting idea, but if it's too large for your space, it also comes as a table lamp.
Inspiration behind the collection
H&M Home’s autumn range references modernist design of the early 20th century which was all about clean lines and sculptural shapes. And that’s exactly what many of the pieces from this collection are, whether it’s the geometric metal floor lamp or coordinating table lamp.
The brand opted to go with a restrained colour palette in order to highlight the various materials and textures included in the collection, from marble to stainless steel and warm wood. And as we know from the queen of interiors, Kelly Hoppen, texture is the most important element in any room design and decor.
Which piece from this stylish new collection do you have your eye on?
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Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.