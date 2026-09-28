6 ingredients for the perfect maximalist workspace – how to create a joyful home office that is full of colour and personality

Our home workspaces are often last on the list when it comes to inspiring decor, with many of us working out of a spare bedroom or squeezed into a gloomy corner. But put some effort into creating a more colourful and personality-filled work space, and the benefits are clear - greater productivity, boosted creativity and enhanced wellbeing - cue the maximalist home work space.

If you’ve a dreary home office that is crying out for colour and personality, then a maximalist work space is the perfect fix. For the speediest remedy, the walls are the obvious place to begin - whether painting them a vibrant shade, adding a colourful patterned wallpaper or filling the walls with inspiring artwork - simply changing to a brighter backdrop can instantly make the space feel more energised and inspiring to be in.

Then it’s all just a matter of reflecting your own style and personality through the pieces that you bring into the space, be it statement furniture, bold and colourful soft furnishings, a patterned rug or a favourite mug or picture frame on your desk. Choose pieces that you love, make you smile or bring joy and it’ll give you the perfect head start.

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1. Standout lighting

A maximalist home office scheme is all about bringing colour and personality to your everyday, with an eclectic mix of decor, furniture and accessories. Home office lighting is a natural attention-grabber, so while a practical desk lamp is a must, for additional lighting move away from basics in favour of a characterful, shapely table or floor lamp.

2. Statement desk

The desk is the anchor piece of any workspace and, in a maximalist scheme, it should take centre stage rather than blending into the background. Keep the shape and style simple, but look for vibrant colour, rich wood or a gloss finish to add impact. A backdrop of bold block colour, lively wallpaper or panelling will really show it off.

3. Upholstered chair

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Choose a chair that combines plush upholstery, a coloured frame or metallic detailing for a luxe look. While aesthetics are desirable, comfort must take priority when it comes to your work chair. Ensure it has good lumbar support, an adjustable seat height, armrests and castors so you can move freely.

4. Patterned rug

A colourful area rug with a large-scale pattern will pull a maximalist room scheme together and be more impactful than lots of small-scale patterns. Centre your desk on the rug, making sure the rug extends all round so your chair can roll in and out without catching on it.

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5. Colourful storage

Personality-packed spaces can bring energy and boost productivity, but too much visual noise can be overwhelming, so think carefully about your home office storage ideas.

Balance areas of open shelving to display curated collections and keep work essentials to hand with closed cabinets that conceal clutter.

6. Happy Accessories

Surround yourself with pieces that bring you joy, reduce stress and spark creativity. This might be inspiring artwork on the walls, favourite books, holiday mementos or colourful stationery on the desk – things that will make you smile every time you start work.