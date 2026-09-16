This Dunelm brass dish drainer is perfect for stylish country kitchens - the double height is the smartest space-saving hack

When it comes to finding stylish dish racks, many options leave a lot to be desired. Practicality certainly comes first with this kitchen essential, but when it's on show all of the time, it needs to be aesthetically pleasing too.

This brass Dunelm dish drainer combines all of the best things - style, affordability, and a clever space-saving design that makes for an efficient kitchen.

Brass is a kitchen trend that certainly isn't going anywhere in 2027, and if anything, it's showing up more and more in practical pieces of kitchenware. Here's why you should consider the trend with this chic dish drainer.

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Dunelm Two Tier Brass Dish Drainer £26 at Dunelm Two-tier dish drainers can become eyesores in your kitchen, but this sleek brass style with antique-inspired handles makes a design feature out of a practical purchase.

While kitchens need to be practical, finding beautiful versions of everyday necessities will make your kitchen feel carefully curated in every corner.

Dish drainers, or dish racks, are one of the trickier pieces of kitchenware to find a pretty alternative for. Many are stainless steel or plastic, and while functional, result in eyesores directly on view next to your sink.

Matching the metal finishes in your kitchen is a small and simple tweak that has a big impact. If brass is your chosen hardware finish, opting for kitchenware with brass touches such as pots, pans, and utensils, will pull the whole look together.

(Image credit: Adam Carter)

Dunelm's two-tier brass dish drainer is unlike any other style that I've seen. It's a soft, antique brass finish so rather than a shiny gold look, it has a lived-in feel.

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This specific shade is a big kitchen trend that is here to stay. 'Brass brings warmth and a subtle sense of luxury to a kitchen, and it works beautifully with the softer, more earthy colour palettes we expect to see becoming increasingly popular. It’s a relatively small detail, but it can have a big impact on the finished scheme,' explains Sam Harris, senior design consultant for Ashford Kitchens & Interiors.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Rachael Smith)

The two-tier style of this dish rack is destined for small kitchen ideas. It doubles the amount of dishes you can stack without increasing the width, which is especially useful if you don't have a dishwasher.

Even if you are lucky enough to have a dishwasher, having a spacious dish rack is essential when hosting, as glassware and larger pieces of kitchenware can quickly stack up.

For just £26 for this larger style, you can't go wrong. It will be the perfect antique-inspired addition to any country kitchen.

Shop more brass dish drainers

Next Antique Gold Brass Hertford Single Tier Dish Drainer £24 at Next UK The wooden handle of this brass dish drainer will be ideal for those with deep wood tones throughout their kitchen, to tie the look together. Graham & Green Tall Gold Dish Rack £59 at Graham and Green This dish rack has a brighter, shiny gold tone for a more glamorous touch to a sink area. Next Antique Gold Hertford 2 Tier Dish Drainer £48 at Next UK The two-tier version of the brass dish rack from Next has a clever cutlery basket for optimal organisation.

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