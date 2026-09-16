Stacey Solomon has just declared cosy season open with her autumnal stairscape – it’s so easy to recreate on a budget

I’m not ashamed to admit that when autumn rolls around, I wait in anticipation to see what Stacey Solomon pulls out of the bag for her seasonal showstopper. While this year's decorated staircase is far simpler than last year’s doorscape, it’s actually a far easier example to follow at home.

Last September, Stacey Solomon’s pumpkin doorscape practically broke the internet and had us all racing to our local garden centre to try and recreate the statement arch. The TV personality has always been a curator of home decor trends , but given she’s in the midst of moving house, Stacey has opted for something more low-key.

Turning her stairs into a beautiful autumn scene, this seasonal hallway idea is actually really easy and affordable to recreate at home. Here’s how you can do it too, according to interior design experts.

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As well as showing off her gorgeous dark wood staircase (which is another retro, luxe trend we’re seeing everywhere this year), Stacey adorned her bannisters with autumn garlands, lanterns, fairy lights and of course, plenty of pumpkins. While simple in design, the finished result looks beautifully cosy.

‘I think Stacey's autumn staircase works so well because it's a more considered and understated take on seasonal decorating. Rather than overwhelming the space with lots of colour and decorations, she's focused on layering natural textures and autumnal tones, which feels warm, welcoming and much more achievable for homeowners,’ says Victoria Robinson, trend expert at Hillarys .

‘What I particularly like is how the display complements the staircase rather than competing with it. The foliage creates softness and movement, while the seasonal accents add personality without making the space feel cluttered. It strikes a balance between creating visual impact and maintaining a stylish, lived-in feel.’

How to get the look

If you’re feeling inspired by Stacey’s handiwork, the good news is that it is incredibly easy to recreate.

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(Image credit: Future PLC/ David Brittain)

‘You really don't need to spend a fortune to recreate this look. A simple autumn garland running along the handrail or around the base of the bannister is a great starting point. As Stacey has done, adding a wreath at the top of the stairs is also a clever way to draw the eye upwards and make the whole display feel more considered,’ says Natalie Evans , founder and CEO of home styling and staging company Little Barn Door .

‘At £7.99, the Hinch Home Fall Garland at Home Bargains is a steal, and there is a matching wreath available too. Add a couple of pumpkins or autumnal accessories you already own, and you can create a really impactful seasonal display on a relatively small budget.

‘While it is certainly Instagrammable, some of the individual pieces placed directly on the stairs may not be the most practical choice for everyday family living. Removing those smaller pieces and keeping the garland and decorations around the bannister would achieve a very similar look without creating a potential trip hazard.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

Natalie makes a good point. If your staircase gets a lot of traffic or you have little ones running up the stairs, the lanterns and pumpkins positioned on the steps may not be the best idea. Instead, stick to the garlands and maybe consider a few hallway storage ideas to maximise space.

‘I'd recommend starting with faux foliage garlands, which can be reused year after year. Pair these with foraged branches, pinecones or dried seed heads for a natural, seasonal feel without a high price tag. You don't need to decorate every step either. Concentrating your styling along the bannister and adding a few carefully placed accents can create the same cosy autumn effect while keeping costs down,’ adds Victoria.

Shop the look

Autumnal decorating ideas don’t have to be overly showy or dramatic to make an impact. As Stacey has proven, a simple garland and a few fairy lights go a long way.