'We’re seeing a real shift' - freestanding kitchen islands are making a comeback, and I've found the best at La Redoute

A kitchen island is often the marker of a truly stylish kitchen, but what happens if you don't have one and a renovation isn't on the horizon? While freestanding kitchen units were once a trait of farmhouse kitchens, there are more and more to choose from now to bring your dream island look to life.

If you don't already have a kitchen island in your layout and a renovation isn't on the horizon, then adding your own freestanding option is the perfect solution. Traditionally, freestanding kitchen islands were used in farmhouses for multi-functional meal preparation, where they could be moved around the space easily.

They're now more of a mainstay in contemporary kitchens too, and while they tend to be built-in, there are stylish and design-forward options to buy - and I've found the best on La Redoute.

la Redoute Tamula Kitchen Island £539 at La Redoute UK This curved freestanding island unit looks more decorative than functional, but has plenty of storage for kitchen essentials.

Whether you need an additional spot for casual dining or homework, a space to chop veg without getting in the way of anyone or even just another surface to socialise around, a kitchen island is particularly useful.

It's also a useful design feature; opting for a stand-out style through colour or shape will add flair to a look without needing to update your main cabinetry or commit to a more statement look for your core cabinets.

I love the traditional prep table look, but it was this curved kitchen island from La Redoute that really caught my eye. Light oak kitchens have been a big deal this year, taking inspiration from Scandi interiors that subtly add warmth.

Regardless of whether you have matching oak cabinetry around the periphery of your kitchen, a contrasting kitchen island will create just the right amount of interest.

'We’re seeing a real shift toward freestanding islands as an alternative to traditional kitchen islands which tend to look more solid with cabinets all the way to the floor,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport.

'From a design perspective, they bring lightness to a space, allow for creative material contrasts, and can be styled to feel more like a piece of furniture than a built-in fixture,' he adds.

The beauty of a freestanding kitchen island is that it can look purposefully different to the rest of your space. The curved sides of this island add softness to the look and will contrast hard edges found elsewhere in the kitchen, while the fluting adds texture.

Does this curved La Redoute kitchen island take your fancy? Or do you prefer a traditional look?