Kitchen bins are one of the features we look past in a cooking space. Often hidden in the corner of a cooking space or within a drawer, these practicality-first features don't get the attention they deserve.

Bins are also often uninspiring - in stainless steel or black, which doesn't always go with your scheme. So when I saw this floral kitchen bin from Next, I knew it was a unique design to shout about.

Whether you have a country kitchen or you want to add floral flair to a pared-back space, this adorable pedal bin will be the ultimate addition to your kitchen.

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Next Natural Maisie Floral 30L Round Soft Close Pedal Bin £75 at Next UK This 30L kitchen bin has it all - a substantial size for a family home, a handy pedal opening and a beautiful floral design that turns a functional item into a design moment.

While bins are often overlooked, the right bin can completely alter how your everyday routine feels. Thinking about whether or not you need a pedal bin, a dual-zone style with room for recycling or a larger size will turn an annoying chore into something that blends into the background of your life.

There are practical things to consider when choosing a bin, but style is also important. A kitchen bin will sit out on show, so opting for a colour and design that goes with your cabinetry will pull the space together.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Rachael Smith)

The floral design of this Next bin is truly unique, making it perfect for adding to a pastel kitchen colour scheme or a cottage environment.

Bin preferences are specific to each person, but I think we can all agree what makes a design stand out.

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'I knew I had reached adulthood when I became extremely invested in my kitchen bin. It would be difficult to get me to stray from my trusty Joseph Joseph Totem Bin (£199) which is my kitchen hero thanks to its handy compartment system but if I had the country kitchen of my dreams I could definitely see a space for Next's floral version,' explains Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, Molly Cleary.

'A pedal bin is a very hygienic option and the added decoration means you can add some interest to your usual kitchen colour scheme.'

Shop more kitchen bins

Dunelm Oval 30 Litre Stainless Steel Pedal Bin £40 at Dunelm This pastel pedal bin has a subtle cottage-nod and adds colour to a space. argos Habitat 30 Litre Vintage Style Kitchen Pedal Bin View at Argos This vintage style bin will be great in Shaker kitchens and differs from more contemporary stainless steel styles. Brabantia Newlcon 30l Pedal Bin £85 at Dunelm Brabantia's range of colourful bins is truly next level - this stand-out pink choice has style and practicality in equal measure.

As we head into the second half of the year, now is the time to start thinking about kitchen trends for 2027 - these are the 3 design moments in 2026 that I predict will have staying power.

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