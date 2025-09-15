Is Aldi the new Anthropology? This stunning new collection of glass and tableware says yes
I'll be hitting my local Aldi up ASAP
Ever since I heard Aldi was launching a new afternoon tea range, I have been fawning over their confetti glassware and glass dessert bowls, which rival the likes of Anthropologie.
Confetti glassware is one of those home decor trends that will never go out of style, and Aldi is proving you can do it well on a budget. It’s pretty, playful and perfect for letting your personality shine through your hosting.
Landing in stores on Thursday (18 September), these Specialbuys won’t be available for long, so you’ll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on them.
Confetti glasses
The first thing to jump out at me was the Confetti Stemless Wine and Champagne glasses (£5.99 for a two-pack). Available in light pink and white or bright pink and white, there is something for every taste.
Confetti glass has been a popular interior choice for some time and resembles the chic and coveted Murano glass. As a result, it can be quite pricey, a confetti tumbler at Anthropologie will cost you £14, and six confetti glass tumblers will set you back £49.99 at La Redoute. Aldi’s affordable glasses mean you can achieve this luxe aesthetic on a budget.
Colourful glassware is the year’s biggest glassware trend, and comes as maximalist styles and nostalgia have boomed in popularity. Colour allows us to express ourselves and is a subtle way to make our homes feel bolder and brighter.
Glass dishes
Alongside the the pretty confetti glasses, I was also very taken with the Aldi Glass Dessert Bowls (£9.99), which are a dead ringer for the Eleanor Bowmer Moon & Stars Mini Dessert Bowls, Set of 4 (£40 at Anthropologie).
You can choose for a large 1.9L bowl, which is ideal for trifles and will make a striking centrepiece for your tablescaping ideas. Or, opt for a pack of four mini bowls to serve your individual guests.
A weighty glass dish can elevate your dining experiences, making you feel like you’re sitting at a fancy restaurant rather than your dining table.
I’m so impressed by Aldi’s stunning dining accessories, and again, I don’t think they can be beaten on price. I, for one, will be heading to my local store to pick up some confetti stemless wine glasses. What about you?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
