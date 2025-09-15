Is Aldi the new Anthropology? This stunning new collection of glass and tableware says yes

Ever since I heard Aldi was launching a new afternoon tea range, I have been fawning over their confetti glassware and glass dessert bowls, which rival the likes of Anthropologie.

Confetti glassware is one of those home decor trends that will never go out of style, and Aldi is proving you can do it well on a budget. It’s pretty, playful and perfect for letting your personality shine through your hosting.

Landing in stores on Thursday (18 September), these Specialbuys won’t be available for long, so you’ll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on them.

Confetti glasses

The first thing to jump out at me was the Confetti Stemless Wine and Champagne glasses (£5.99 for a two-pack). Available in light pink and white or bright pink and white, there is something for every taste.

Aldi Confetti Glasses £5.99 at Aldi Pastel pink and white make for a winning combination, especially if you want to keep that summery feeling long into the colder months. Anthropologie The Icon Juice Glass: Confetti Edition £14 at Anthropologie (UK) Anthropolgie is famous for its icon glasses and recently gave them a chic confetti glass makeover. But £14 a glass they are an investment. Next Set of 2 White Confetti Tumbler Glasses £14 at Next UK If you don't live near an Aldi you can still pick up some affordable confetti glass alternatives to the Anthropologie versions like these charming Next ones.

Confetti glass has been a popular interior choice for some time and resembles the chic and coveted Murano glass. As a result, it can be quite pricey, a confetti tumbler at Anthropologie will cost you £14, and six confetti glass tumblers will set you back £49.99 at La Redoute . Aldi’s affordable glasses mean you can achieve this luxe aesthetic on a budget.

Colourful glassware is the year’s biggest glassware trend, and comes as maximalist styles and nostalgia have boomed in popularity. Colour allows us to express ourselves and is a subtle way to make our homes feel bolder and brighter.

Glass dishes

Alongside the the pretty confetti glasses, I was also very taken with the Aldi Glass Dessert Bowls (£9.99), which are a dead ringer for the Eleanor Bowmer Moon & Stars Mini Dessert Bowls, Set of 4 (£40 at Anthropologie) .

Aldi Glass Serving Assortment £9.99 at Aldi Choose from white or pink glass and a large dish or pack of four individual serving sizes. I think the large serving dish is perfect for creating a stylish centerpiece on your table. Anthropologie Eleanor Bowmer Moon & Stars Mini Dessert Bowls, Set of 4 £40 at Anthropologie These beautiful serving bowls feature lips, moon and stars on the glass. These extra details are an effective way to let some charm and personality shine onto your table. Very Jamie Oliver Big Love Winning Wine Glass Set Of 4 £30 at very.co.uk If you love the idea of glasses dessert bowls but don't have the space, then look this way. Halfway in price point between anthro and Aldi, these stylish wine glasses double up as chic mini trifle dishes.

You can choose for a large 1.9L bowl, which is ideal for trifles and will make a striking centrepiece for your tablescaping ideas . Or, opt for a pack of four mini bowls to serve your individual guests.

A weighty glass dish can elevate your dining experiences, making you feel like you’re sitting at a fancy restaurant rather than your dining table.

I’m so impressed by Aldi’s stunning dining accessories, and again, I don’t think they can be beaten on price. I, for one, will be heading to my local store to pick up some confetti stemless wine glasses. What about you?