This bold colour will be in every stylish home this winter – and you only need a little to create an impactful look

A large portion of my job as a homes journalist is spent nosing around other people's homes and interiors, and one thing I’ve noticed every stylish home has as we enter the new season is pops of the colour red.

Paint trends may come and go, but one thing that has firmly integrated itself into stylish homes is pops of red, be it red accents or homeware. Red has defined both interiors and fashion in 2025, and as we transition into the last part of the year, it’s going to remain a top dog in 2026’s colour palette.

From scarlet to cherry to pillar box red, this bold hue has earned its spot in every stylish home. And this is how you can get the look, too.

Why is red so stylish?

The viral unexpected red theory brought red to the forefront of our minds back in 2025. It quickly became a go-to colour disrupter , a trick used by designers to add visual interest and generally make a home look more stylish.

This bold primary hue swiftly developed into the cherry red trend as darker red tones graced the catwalks, and burgundy tights seemed to have a moment. Well, red has not left the fashion world as Vogue predicts tomato red will be dominating the high streets. Given that fashion and interiors have a symbiotic relationship, this colour will not be leaving the interiors world either.

Now it doesn’t matter if you prefer bright ‘tomato’ red or a deeper, richer tone; the point is red is here to stay. And I’m so pleased it is.

‘The resurgence of red can be attributed to its bold and energetic character, which adds a sense of warmth and drama to any room. Its versatility allows it to be used as a statement colour or as an accent, making it a favourite among interior designers and homeowners alike,’ explains Debbie Leigh, Design Manager at ILIV .

‘There has been a noticeable increase in the popularity of red with customers – many are drawn to its ability to create a striking focal point or infuse a space with vibrancy. As for favoured shades of red, classic and timeless tones like deep crimson, rich burgundy, and vibrant cherry red seem to be in high demand.’

How to style red at home

If you want to introduce red to your home, the good news is that you don’t have to rush off and drench an entire room in crimson paint (that is, unless you want to, of course). But for a sleek, considered, stylish look, experts say the best way is to introduce small pops of the colour to your space.

‘How about painting just the very edges of your doors so that there is the subtlest flash of colour when someone comes in. Or maybe just a graphic stripe down a small return wall to make a feature of a chair or side table that might sit there,’ suggests Bailey Williams, Colour Expert at Earthborn.

Alternatively, you can introduce the colour red to your home via your furniture and homeware.

‘One way to introduce this trend is to start by adding red through painted furniture pieces, such as a statement side table, a bold dresser or dining chairs that stand out against neutral walls. Accentuate the look with smaller decorative elements, like cushions, vases or artwork that feature red hues,’ says Kate Palmer, Creative Director of The Painted Furniture Company .

‘Red also pairs beautifully with winter décor, like evergreen foliage, plaid patterns and metallic accents, adding a cheerful contrast to neutral or muted colour palettes often used in winter. This bold hue brings a touch of luxury and vibrancy, making spaces feel alive during the colder months.’

Red is a timeless colour. Simply, it will never go out of style, which is why it’s the hue that every stylish person is choosing for their home at the moment. And if you want to add red to your home, here are a few home buys that will elevate your mood and style.

I love the colour red. It adds warmth and vibrancy to a home, especially when it’s tipping it down outside. Richer reds give off a luxe look, while primary reds are more chipper and fun. In other words, there is a shade of red for everyone. Do you agree?