This trending colour combination proves that vibrant shades have a place in autumnal schemes – they 'instantly lift a space’

Autumn is officially here and as the seasons change, so does our decor. At this time of year, I expect your mind is drawn to the rich textiles, earthy accessories and dim, moody lighting that create a solid foundation for cosy season. And with this comes an autumn colour scheme , typically made up of chocolate brown, deep red and burnt orange.

But this year, an unusual colour combo of pink and orange is shaking up autumnal schemes. These sunset shades are bringing a bold and playful energy into the winter months.

Why is pink and orange trending?

Autumn aside, some may be surprised by the idea of pairing orange and pink together. Pink typically lends itself to neutral shades like grey and beige, while orange can work well together with richer hues like blue, or a deep russet brown. However, pink and orange are actually a match made in colour wheel heaven.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Jake Curtis)

‘Pink and orange sit side by side on the colour wheel, which means they naturally complement each other. When paired together, they create harmony while still delivering energy,’ explains Caroline Woolmer, Head of Product Design at Lust Home.

Thanks to their proximity on the colour wheel and complementary undertones, creating a look with these shades does not have to be complicated. ‘Sunset colours seamlessly blend together… you’ll be surprised at how simple it is to create a fresh and airy living space when using these hues,’ says Magdalena Gierasinska, Head of Product and Displays at Barker & Stonehouse.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

And if you thought shades of pink and orange were reserved exclusively for the summer months, you’d be forgiven. After all, the energetic, warm and vibrant properties of these hues are typically associated with the sunny season. But, this doesn’t mean we should shy away from them when autumn comes around.

‘Although we usually associate pink and orange with sunshine and holidays, this year they’re being embraced in a more grounded way for autumn and winter,’ says Caroline. ‘It’s part of a wider move towards joyful interiors and dopamine decor ,’ she adds. There’s no denying that 2025 has been a year dominated by striking shapes, bold patterns and playful colours. This personality-led approach to interiors is clearly here to stay this autumn.

‘Orange and pink both suit the dopamine decor trend, but are also just two colours that work throughout all the seasons. They are perfect for spring/summer, but work even better to add vibrancy to your home when it’s needed the most in the autumn/winter months,’ says Shelley Cochrane, Accessories Buyer at Furniture Village.

How to style pink and orange

‘Sunset shades work beautifully when paired together, particularly for autumn. Given the sun sets earlier in the fall months, you carry on the colour scheme within your home,' says Shelley.

Unsure where to start? Follow this expert-approved advice.

1. Take a toned down approach

(Image credit: Future PLC / Tim Young)

Just because pink and orange are typically associated with a playful palette, it doesn’t mean you need to go bold, especially if you prefer a more neutral style. ‘Designers are leaning into richer, moodier variations of these shades for autumn, which feel comforting and cocooning when the days get shorter,’ says Caroline.

Or, if you are looking to embrace the vibrant side of these colours, consider pairing with neutrals to balance the look. ‘Orange and pink pair well with neutral colours, like white, beige, or brown, making them the perfect bold colours to introduce into an interior design scheme,’ says Shelley.

2. Include statement furniture

(Image credit: Future PLC / Mark C O'Flaherty)

Don’t want to paint? ‘It’s possible to transform your space with key furniture pieces and accessories,’ says Magdalena. ‘Add a burst of colour with a gorgeous armchair in a soft pink hue, or a show stopping burnt orange sofa would look wonderful.’

To take this a step further, consider experimenting with texture to draw the eye. ‘Fabrics such as velvet, boucle, or mohair in these shades add a luxurious, tactile quality. Texture helps sunset tones feel more sophisticated and seasonally appropriate,’ adds Caroline.

3. Add an accent wall

(Image credit: Lust Home - Day Dreamer Wallpaper in Raspberry and Orange Fizz)

‘If you’re ready to be bolder, try a feature wall in peach–toned wallpaper, or use a patterned design that blends pink and orange hues. It creates a striking focal point that feels both uplifting and snug for the season,’ advises Caroline.

Not only will this guarantee a mood-boost for the autumn/winter months, but it will still have a place when the spring/summer months arrive, too.

4. Experiment with accessories

For a curated approach to this look, less is more. ‘You don’t need to go overboard, just pick a few key accessories to help draw the room together,’ says Shelley.

‘It could be a cushion, vase, or piece of wall art in peach or coral – accessories in these colours can instantly lift a space, without committing to full redecoration,’ agrees Caroline.

Dunelm Sophie Robinson Ric Rac Stripe Rectangle Cushion £19.60 at Dunelm This coral and watermelon coloured cushion will add a pop of colour to a sofa or bed. H&M Wool-Blend Blanket £79.99 at H&M UK Made from 90% wool this blanket has a vibrant and contemporary feel with it's sharp blanket edge stitch. Urban Outfitters Kodhi Table Lamp £39 at Urban Outfitters Add a little colour with your lighting on a narrow picture shelf with this little table lamp.

Will you embrace pink and orange this autumn?