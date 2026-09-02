Olivia Attwood has ditched her air fryer and microwave for this clever appliance – ‘It’s just a no-brainer’

Olivia Attwod has revealed she ditched her air fryer and microwave in favour of the new Ninja CRISPi Microwave, Air Fryer & Oven (£359.99) .

Sitting down with Olivia to discuss all things at home, she explained to me that Ninja’s latest appliance had meant she could save space and reduce clutter in her kitchen. And honestly, small kitchen dwellers may want to pay attention as I think she’s onto something.

While the best air fryers and microwaves have long been an essential part of any modern kitchen, an excess of appliances doesn’t always work in small or minimal spaces. Offering multiple functions, Ninja’s new microwave plans to solve this problem.

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(Image credit: David Parry/PA Media Assignments)

Chatting to Olivia about her recent partnership with SharkNinja, as well as things relating to her own interior style, she explained to me she preferred her home to be tidy, organised and neutral. A calming space.

‘I feel like a microwave is something that most people have in their home, but a lot of people honestly have had the same microwave for way longer than they should have. It's probably not performing as well as it should have. It’s probably quite unsightly,’ she explained.

‘And the second thing most people have now is an air fryer. So the Ninja Crispy Microwave basically combines the two, and I love clear surfaces. Like I like I'm a no clutter girl. So I think when you combine two appliances, it looks sleek. You've then created more space for yourself on your countertops. It's just a no-brainer.’

If you have a small kitchen, a 3-in-1 microwave will take up less space compared to multiple appliances. (Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

If, like Olivia, you’re someone who doesn’t like clutter, opting for a three-in-one microwave will help make room and save space in your kitchen. I personally have a tiny kitchen, and thus far I’ve opted for a Ninja Food Air Fryer (£159.99 at Argos) instead of a microwave. But I have to say I’m considering a swap after this latest launch.

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That said, essentially £360 is a lot of money to drop on a kitchen appliance (especially if your current appliances don’t need replacing). Luckily, if you’re not looking to upgrade, there are plenty of appliance storage ideas to help reduce clutter, such as opting for deep drawers, or even using appliance covers if yours look unsightly in your kitchen.

The Ninja CRISPI Microwave, Air Fryer and Oven is currently being tested by Ideal Home’s trusted and expert review, so we’ll be able to tell you if it’s Ideal Home approved very soon. But, from a small kitchen perspective, I’m with Olivia -I can see it quickly becoming one of those things people with tidy kitchens always have .

Small kithen essentials:

Ninja Ninja Crispi Microwave, Air Fryer & Oven - Silver £359.99 at SharkNinja UK This microwave actually offers 13 different functions, including grilling, roasting and baking. It's a great choice for small kitchens that want modern function. Amazon Basics Amazon Basics Cookware and Bakeware Organizer, Includes 10 Dividers, Stainless Steel, Expandable From 30.98 Cm -52.6 Cm. £11.39 at Amazon UK Cupboard organisers are a must if you want your small kitchen to stay organised. This affordable Amazon buy has lots of good reviews, too. Dunelm 12 Inch Three Compartment Turn Table With Mat £7 at Dunelm A lazy susan is also handy for cupboards. Reach what you need with ease, while giving condiments and spices a home.

Olivia Attwood has partnered with SharkNinja to promote the new Ninja CRISPi Microwave which is available from today (2 September).