Olivia Attwood has ditched her air fryer and microwave for this clever appliance – ‘It’s just a no-brainer’
She told Ideal Home it reduced clutter in her kitchen
Olivia Attwod has revealed she ditched her air fryer and microwave in favour of the new Ninja CRISPi Microwave, Air Fryer & Oven (£359.99).
Sitting down with Olivia to discuss all things at home, she explained to me that Ninja’s latest appliance had meant she could save space and reduce clutter in her kitchen. And honestly, small kitchen dwellers may want to pay attention as I think she’s onto something.
While the best air fryers and microwaves have long been an essential part of any modern kitchen, an excess of appliances doesn’t always work in small or minimal spaces. Offering multiple functions, Ninja’s new microwave plans to solve this problem.
Chatting to Olivia about her recent partnership with SharkNinja, as well as things relating to her own interior style, she explained to me she preferred her home to be tidy, organised and neutral. A calming space.
‘I feel like a microwave is something that most people have in their home, but a lot of people honestly have had the same microwave for way longer than they should have. It's probably not performing as well as it should have. It’s probably quite unsightly,’ she explained.
‘And the second thing most people have now is an air fryer. So the Ninja Crispy Microwave basically combines the two, and I love clear surfaces. Like I like I'm a no clutter girl. So I think when you combine two appliances, it looks sleek. You've then created more space for yourself on your countertops. It's just a no-brainer.’
If, like Olivia, you’re someone who doesn’t like clutter, opting for a three-in-one microwave will help make room and save space in your kitchen. I personally have a tiny kitchen, and thus far I’ve opted for a Ninja Food Air Fryer (£159.99 at Argos) instead of a microwave. But I have to say I’m considering a swap after this latest launch.
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That said, essentially £360 is a lot of money to drop on a kitchen appliance (especially if your current appliances don’t need replacing). Luckily, if you’re not looking to upgrade, there are plenty of appliance storage ideas to help reduce clutter, such as opting for deep drawers, or even using appliance covers if yours look unsightly in your kitchen.
The Ninja CRISPI Microwave, Air Fryer and Oven is currently being tested by Ideal Home’s trusted and expert review, so we’ll be able to tell you if it’s Ideal Home approved very soon. But, from a small kitchen perspective, I’m with Olivia -I can see it quickly becoming one of those things people with tidy kitchens always have.
Small kithen essentials:
Olivia Attwood has partnered with SharkNinja to promote the new Ninja CRISPi Microwave which is available from today (2 September).
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!