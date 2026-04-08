Stacked air fryers are a huge help for cutting countertop clutter and there was one standout product that started the whole vertical cooking trend: Ninja's DoubleStack air fryer.

Released in 2024, it was a triumph for tidy kitchen lovers who also couldn't bear to lose out on the merits of one of the best Ninja air fryers. I definitely count myself as one of its fans – it's yet to be superseded on my kitchen worktop.

But, while it's undoubtedly one of the best air fryers out there, at £269 I totally see why it's too expensive for many. That's where Salter's £99 alternative – the VertiCook – comes into the frame. I've tried both to show you the difference in the two given their relative RRPs.

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1. Quality of controls

A huge pro to dual-zone air fryers is the ability to program each drawer at different temperatures or for different cooking times (or to do both at the same time). But of course, to get there, you need to punch in the controls first.

To put it plainly, this is harder to do with Salter's more affordable version than it is with the NinjaDoubleStack. Both use vaguely confusing language on their control panels (unless you have a natural knack for knowing what VertiCook Ultra or DoubleStack Pro mean off the bat), but that learning curve is definitely a little steeper with Salter's product.

A closer look at the controls on the Salter VertiCook. (Image credit: Future)

The control panel with the VertiCook favours symbols for the presets over words which I'm not such a fan of, especially when I'm in a rush.

Trying to match the small images with the presets is a bit laborious compared to Ninja's alternative, where the 6 settings (Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate, Reheat) are plainly laid out in words instead and you use the air fryer's control knob to select the right one.