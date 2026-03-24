Looking for a sofa bed in time for Easter guests? I always recommend these three quick delivery options for last-minute hosting

I feel like the Easter bank holiday often takes me by surprise, and this year is no exception. The four-day event falls on the first weekend of April in 2026, and as March seems to be flying past in the blink of an eye, that means Easter has crept up on me without my realising.

If you're in the same boat – and you've suddenly realised you have Easter guests to host – then you might be scrambling to sort out sleeping solutions for any overnight visitors.

That could mean you're frantically googling for the best air beds to host friends and family during the long weekend, or you're on the hunt for one of the best sofa beds to put relatives up in style.

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If it's the latter, then what you might only now be realising is that many sofa beds come with long lead times. Not very helpful if that means your new sleeper sofa won't arrive before your Easter guests do.

But all is not lost. As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've tested dozens of sofa beds from dozens of stores, and I know there are still a few places you can score a top-rate sofa bed with delivery before Easter.

These are three of my top recommendations for where to shop sofa beds with both Next Day and 7-Day delivery options.

Swyft | 24-Hour Delivery

(Image credit: Swyft)

Swyft has some of the speediest sofa bed deliveries on the market, with many of its lines available with 24-hour delivery.

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You'll need to check the availability of the particular model you have your eye on, as some upholstery options take longer to be delivered than others, but there's always a great range of quick delivery options.

In my experience – I'm the happy owner of the Swyft Model O8 Chair Bed, one of the best chair beds on the market, especially when it comes to fast arrival – the delivery process is also super smooth and easy, with great communication, friendly delivery teams that will build your new furniture in your room of choice, or very easy self-assembly if you prefer to slot your new sofa bed together with Swyft's no-tool technology yourself.

And even better, the sofa bed and chair bed designs are stylish and practical. They're not necessarily cheap, but I've found my chair bed an investment worth making.

John Lewis | 7-Day Delivery

(Image credit: John Lewis & Partners)

Alternatively, John Lewis has a great range of sofa beds, and, even better, the John Lewis website has a filter that allows you to narrow down your selection to just those sofa beds that have 7-day delivery available.

You'll need to be quick, but that still gives time to ensure your sofa bed arrives before Good Friday and any Easter guests have a bed for the night.

I rate the Innovation Living Cubed Sofa Bed or Innovation Living Cane Sofa Bed as some of the best in the John Lewis range, and both are available with quick delivery, but there is also a good selection of other styles to choose from.

Habitat | 7-Day Delivery

(Image credit: Habitat)

Habitat's quick-delivery sofa beds are a little trickier to navigate, as delivery times can vary by postcode. However, there are options available with 7-day delivery – you may just need to add your preferred model to your basket to see the exact delivery dates available.

The payoff for a little faffing about to uncover each sofa bed's stock availability is that the brand's sofa beds are a *lot* more affordable than both Swyft and John Lewis. Below are three of my top Habitat picks.

Now all there is to worry about is making sure there's enough Easter eggs to go round!

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