Jump to category:

Looking for a sofa bed in time for Easter guests? I always recommend these three quick delivery options for last-minute hosting

If I needed a sofa bed *fast*, this is where I'd shop

Amy Lockwood's avatar
By
published
Swyft Model 08 Morris &amp; Co sofa bed
(Image credit: Swyft)
Jump to category:

I feel like the Easter bank holiday often takes me by surprise, and this year is no exception. The four-day event falls on the first weekend of April in 2026, and as March seems to be flying past in the blink of an eye, that means Easter has crept up on me without my realising.

If you're in the same boat – and you've suddenly realised you have Easter guests to host – then you might be scrambling to sort out sleeping solutions for any overnight visitors.

Article continues below

Swyft | 24-Hour Delivery

Swyft Model 08 sofa bed in brick red

(Image credit: Swyft)

Swyft has some of the speediest sofa bed deliveries on the market, with many of its lines available with 24-hour delivery.

You'll need to check the availability of the particular model you have your eye on, as some upholstery options take longer to be delivered than others, but there's always a great range of quick delivery options.

In my experience – I'm the happy owner of the Swyft Model O8 Chair Bed, one of the best chair beds on the market, especially when it comes to fast arrival – the delivery process is also super smooth and easy, with great communication, friendly delivery teams that will build your new furniture in your room of choice, or very easy self-assembly if you prefer to slot your new sofa bed together with Swyft's no-tool technology yourself.

And even better, the sofa bed and chair bed designs are stylish and practical. They're not necessarily cheap, but I've found my chair bed an investment worth making.

John Lewis | 7-Day Delivery

Innovation Living sofa bed reviewed

(Image credit: John Lewis & Partners)

Alternatively, John Lewis has a great range of sofa beds, and, even better, the John Lewis website has a filter that allows you to narrow down your selection to just those sofa beds that have 7-day delivery available.

You'll need to be quick, but that still gives time to ensure your sofa bed arrives before Good Friday and any Easter guests have a bed for the night.

I rate the Innovation Living Cubed Sofa Bed or Innovation Living Cane Sofa Bed as some of the best in the John Lewis range, and both are available with quick delivery, but there is also a good selection of other styles to choose from.

Habitat | 7-Day Delivery

Habitat Roma sofa bed

(Image credit: Habitat)

Habitat's quick-delivery sofa beds are a little trickier to navigate, as delivery times can vary by postcode. However, there are options available with 7-day delivery – you may just need to add your preferred model to your basket to see the exact delivery dates available.

The payoff for a little faffing about to uncover each sofa bed's stock availability is that the brand's sofa beds are a *lot* more affordable than both Swyft and John Lewis. Below are three of my top Habitat picks.

Now all there is to worry about is making sure there's enough Easter eggs to go round!

Amy Lockwood
Amy Lockwood
Sleep Editor

Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last five years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.

Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.

As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.