The smallest spaces in our homes can be the hardest to design. And when that small space is a utility room, which is one of the hardest working areas of your home, this increases tenfold.

However, there is an art to getting it right. Maximising both space and functionality in a utility room requires careful consideration as to where each large appliance is positioned, the utility room storage you opt for, and where things like sinks are laid out to create the best floorplan.

And of course you want it to look nice, too. The best utility rooms are a design focal point of their own, and decluttering expert Dilly Carter shows how it's expertly done.

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Queen of decluttering, Dilly Carter, is a certified expert when it comes to mastering the art of a small space. She's thought of everything from smart storage to a sleek colour scheme that ties the room together, so that the utility room delivers in both functionality and style.

While it's a simple one-wall design, it's immediately eye-catching. As Dilly explains, 'The reason it looks so boujie is down to the colours - the deep navy and the dark grey of the machines.'

Navy has been a big kitchen trend in previous years, and this proves it isn't going anywhere.

'Darker cabinetry palettes work particularly well in utility rooms, bringing depth, warmth and a sense of understated sophistication to what is often a highly functional space, while providing a practical backdrop for everyday use,' adds Tom Howley, creative design director at Tom Howley.

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(Image credit: Future PLC / Tamsyn Morgans)

However, it's the practical components of Dilly's design that gives this utility room wow-factor. Firstly, positioning the washing machine and tumble dryer at waist height helps to alleviate strain when bending down frequently, making it much easier to load and unload - and catch any stray socks at the back of the machine.

This positioning also allows Dilly to maximise the full height of the wall, thus creating clever drawers beneath the machine to rest a laundry basket in.

The larger drawer below this is where the organisational magic really happens. Storage containers house laundry pods and other products, so you can access them easily and you can avoid packaging cluttering up your cupboards,

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

If like me, you end up with piles of clothes for ironing bundled up on the floor of your utility room for weeks on end, then you'll love Dilly's next hack.

To the right of the machines, there are two deep drawers which divides laundry up between stuff that needs ironing and stuff that doesn't - keeping clutter at bay.

'I always recommend maximising vertical space with full-height cabinetry, incorporating a mix of closed cupboards to conceal clutter and open shelving for everyday essentials. Integrating washing machines and tumble dryers into cabinetry at a convenient height can make loading and unloading much more comfortable, while also creating a streamlined, cohesive look,' adds Tom Howley.

Shop the look

Joseph Joseph Hold-All - Collapsible 35l Washing Laundry Basket Bag £22.99 at Amazon UK These collapsible laundry bags are the best space-saving hack - flatten down and pop in a drawer when they're not in use. Amazon Punorric 2 Pack Clear Storage £18.99 at Amazon UK These clear organisers will look equally as sleek on a worktop as they would within a cupboard. John Lewis John Lewis Wall Mounted Indoor Clothes Airer, White £48 at John Lewis If you don't have space for a tumble dryer, try this fold-out laundry airer to free up floor space in your utility.

Looking to get your kitchen organised before Christmas? These small kitchen storage ideas will give you a great place to start.