Shower lamps are trending on TikTok – and they might have just solved our biggest problem for reading in the bath

In case you haven't heard, we're officially banning the 'big light' in 2024, making room for alternative lighting solutions that look chic and help set the ambience accordingly. While table lamps aren't an innovation by any means, they're often overlooked when considering lighting solutions for a bathroom – until now, that is. That's right, shower lamps are all the rage right now.

Since bathrooms are supposed to invoke the feeling of relaxation, it's no surprise that bathroom lighting ideas are already filled with various options spanning spotlights, pendant lights, wall lights, and more – contributing to either accent or ambient lighting. In fact, relying solely on the big light is a bathroom lighting mistake to avoid where possible.

Well, influencers on social media have taken the sentiment of banning the big light quite literally and run with it, doing so much as bringing wireless lamps into their showers to set the mood. Dare we say, we're actually kind of obsessed with it. Call us crazy, but we think it might just be the solution to successfully reading in the bath and making those early morning showers more bearable, too.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Shower lamp trend

Following a TikTok video posted by McKenna Barry (@mrsmckennabarry), the debate surrounding using a 'shower lamp' sparked. The video has attracted over 5.3 million views, with the comments filled with varying opinions, either loving or hating this new bathroom lighting trend.

Some fans praise the shower lamp, saying, 'This is such a vibe after a long day,' with another adding, 'You might've just changed the game. I hate showering because the overhead light is too much.' Another comment even reads, 'This is the literal embodiment of we DO NOT use the big light. Thank you.'

If, like us, you resonate with these statements then we have news for you: a shower lamp might just be what you need.

'A combination of lighting sources in your bathroom is a great way to create a warm and comforting space. While lamps are a great way of adding warm light, they're less often used in bathrooms,' begins Matthew Currington, technical director at The Lighting Superstore. 'However, using a wireless lamp in the shower can indeed enhance the bathroom ambience, providing a spa-like atmosphere.'

Julian Page, head of design at BHS echoes this sentiment saying that 'incorporating bathroom or outdoor safe wall sconces and pendant lights that can be strategically placed to create a warm and inviting glow' are the ideal choice for fostering relaxation and tranquillity in a spa-style bathroom.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

But of course, before bringing any lighting features into a bathroom, it's extremely important to be aware of safety restrictions and IP ratings when planning bathroom lighting. 'While wireless lamps offer flexibility and convenience, it's crucial to prioritise safety in a bathroom environment.'

'Bathrooms are divided into zones 0, 1, and 2 which dictate where lights can or can't be fixed,' begins Matthew. 'Zone 0 is inside the bath or shower itself. Any fitting used in this zone must be low-voltage (maximum 12V) and has a safety rating of at least IP67 which is total immersion proof.'

Alternatively, for other zones in your bathroom, Julian urges you to ensure any lighting fixtures you choose are 'designed with appropriate water resistance or waterproofing with a minimum of IP44 rating, as bathrooms are inherently humid spaces'. And, while the TikTok video demonstrates her submerging the lamp completely, we would suggest avoiding doing that completely.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Talbot Photography)

'Ensure any wireless lamp is explicitly designed for wet environments, such as a waterproof, rechargeable lamp to prevent any electrical hazards and ensure safety. Wireless lamps with battery power are also a good way to avoid electric outlets near water sources,' adds Matthew.

Julian even advises shopping for wireless outdoor lamps in the bathroom to guarantee waterproof lighting, providing a more atmospheric accent glow. Now, imagine that ambience when doing your 'everything shower'. Sounds good, right?

As well as considering the safety precautions of the shower lighting itself, it's also important to ensure you have a safe ledge to place it on. 'Wet surfaces will increase the likelihood of the lamp slipping and breaking – which could cause some serious injuries. If you're installing a shelf to position the lamp on, ensure that waterproof adhesives are used to ensure that it's suitable for the wet environment,' cautions Matthew.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Megan Taylor)

Shop shower lamps

Alternatively, if you don't want to mess around with installing a shelf or browsing through endless waterproof lamps, Julian suggests considering IP65-rated overhead shower downlights or spotlights with colour temperature-changing capabilities.

'These fixtures are specifically designed to withstand the moisture-rich environment of a bathroom while providing a unique and immersive lighting experience.'

Irrespective of which bathroom lighting solution you opt for to achieve that truly luxurious spa experience at home, prioritising safety measures first and foremost will ensure a hazard-free environment you can completely relax in.