We’ve picked some of our favourite pieces from the Ideal Home collection at Very to help you put together the perfect scheme for a glamorous boudoir.

Get every corner of your room spot on with our brilliant bedroom ideas

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Start with a pared-back palette – combine soft layers of mid greys and chalky pastels with milky white vases and accessories. Choose ceramics with a bit of texture or some raised pattern to create extra interest.

As for furniture, look for gloss finishes and be ready to welcome back chrome. We’re used to seeing brass and copper as the metallics of choice, but silver accents in lighting and furniture are edging their way back in.

1. The dressing table

Shiny finishes enliven gentle colour schemes and a smart gloss piece of furniture will add a contrasting effect. Choose a mink shade for a sophisticated take on standard white.

This dressing table-cum-desk boasts plenty of storage for cosmetics and/or paperwork. Pair it with a stool in a contrasting material, such as this mirrored example or perhaps a velvet-upholstered pouffe.

Buy now: Bilbao ready-assembled desk, £279, Very

2. The mirror

Open sections around this oval mirror allow what’s behind it show through – whether that’s stunning panelling or a statement wallpaper.

Buy now: Ideal Home Lily mirror, £199.99, Very

3. The lighting

The key to illuminating a dressing area successfully is to introduce layers of light. Make a glamorous pendant the centrepiece, then add table lamps for some lower level task lighting that will come in handy when applying make-up.

Buy now: Ideal Home Fleur Diamante table lamp, £59.99, Very

4. The rug

Looking for a different theme? Get an industrial look with a global twist with these five key buys for the bedroom

Video Of The Week

To finish things off, lay a rug to zone your dressing area and set it apart from your sleeping space. You can use a geometric design like this to pull a scheme together, picking out the different colours in cushions, bedlinen, curtains and more.

Buy now: Ideal Home Triangle Duo rug, £69.99, Very

Are you ready to try our little makeover?