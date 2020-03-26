We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking to update dated bedroom pieces? Take inspiration from this excellent example of painting bedroom furniture rather than replacing it.

The DIY transformation comes Courtesy of our very own ‘Ideal Home Room Clinic‘ Facebook group, from Amber Parnell-Mitchell.

Amber is fast becoming our resident DIY guru – this being the third impressive room transformation she has shared with us.

First she updated her kitchen on an impressive budget of just £50, you have to see it to believe it. Next up was her teenage daughter’s bedroom that was in much need of some TLC. Amber got to work with some leftover paint from the kitchen and carried out a dreamy makeover for £30.

This time Amber tackles the master bedroom…

Get the look by painting bedroom furniture

‘Been busy again with a can of Rust-oleum!’ Amber explains to the group. ‘When we moved in, our bedroom was an array of pinks with nets and flowery curtains. Gradually made it more what we like with putting up blinds and walls painted white. Last thing to do was paint the wardrobes in Winter Grey.’

These were the fitted wardrobes before painting. Highly functional but not to Amber’s taste.

To start Amber explains, ‘I throughly wiped the wardrobes down to clean and removed the handles. I used a small foam roller to apply the paint and a small paintbrush is places the roller couldn’t get to. ‘

‘I did the first coat one day and left overnight then I did the second coat, then I put the handles back on when dried.’

Results of painting the fitted wardrobes

What a difference! The on-trend grey instantly changes the look and feel of the whole room. The French-inspired bed comes into it’s own, rather than looking mismatched to the rest of the furniture. The colour helps to frame the bed in suitable style.

Amber estimates it cost approximately £25 in paint – a completely bargain to the alternative of replacing the doors, or even more drastically buying new furniture.

On a roll, the next job was the matching dressing table and drawers.

The same wooden-fronted design dresser and drawers would look out of place – so that too had the Winter Grey paint treatment.

You can see from the reflection in the mirror, the room is now a vision of matching fitted furniture in stylish grey. Amber is delighted with her DIY efforts, and so she should be. The bedroom is now an airy, serene and beautifully co-ordinated space.

On a positive note Amber ends by saying, ‘I’m sure over the next few months I will be doing plenty more decorating, keeping busy is often the best thing. xxx’. We can’t wait to see the next room makeover. Send it our way ; )