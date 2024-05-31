These cooling mattress toppers, pillows, and duvets are the hidden gems of the M&S homeware sale - and they’re currently 40% off
Ready to switch to summer bedding? Snap up these deals now
With temperatures rising, windows opening, and bedrooms getting stickier, you’re probably looking to swap your winter bedding for your hot-weather alternatives. But if you don’t have any summer bedding - or just want to refresh your old, worn summer duvet - the M&S cooling bedding sale can help.
Yes, we’re always on the lookout for the top M&S deals at Ideal Home, and there’s no doubt that M&S is one of the best places to buy bedding. From the best mattresses to the best pillows, this brand is a surprisingly big player in the bedding game - especially when it’s time to switch to a summer duvet.
Thankfully, there’s never been a better time to buy a cooling mattress pad or a lower tog duvet, as the M&S 40% off sale is packed with fresh and cool bedding options that will help you beat the heat this summer. And we’ve pulled together our favourites to help you bag the best deals.
M&S cooling bedding sale
Turning on a fan and opening the windows can help keep your bedroom cool. But suppose you’re consistently running hot during the summer months. In that case, it’s important to question whether you've chosen the wrong material for your bedding, bought an insufficient mattress, or focused your attention on winter bedding.
So, take this as your sign to store your winter duvet over the next few months and turn your attention to the M&S home sale instead. Right now, you can grab up to 40% off selected homeware products both in-store and online - and some of our top cooling bedding products have made the cut.
Below, you’ll find our top picks and our expert opinion on whether they’re really worth it.
If you’re a side or back sleeper, you should always opt for medium support pillows as they strike the perfect balance between comfort, softness, and much-needed support for your spine. This 2-pack of pillows in the M&S cooling bedding sale will also help you regulate your nighttime temperature, too - which means that you’ll be able to avoid the dreaded yellow stains on pillows. And for 40% off, who could resist?
No mattress would be complete without a mattress protector, and this M&S mattress protector is perfect for those who run hot during the night. Featuring Hydrocool® technology, it’s designed to wick moisture and regulate your body temperature to keep you comfortable and cool all night. As well as keeping you cool, the protector filling has also been crafted with allergy sufferers in mind, as it will repel bacteria and dust mites. Plus, it comes in four sizes: single, double, king, and super king.
The best duvets come in so many different shapes and forms, and the M&S cooling bedding sale currently has four tog options to choose from in its Fresh & Cool range. The most ‘heatwave ready’ option is the 2.5 tog, but those who find the summer evenings a bit chillier could also choose from 4.5 tog. Alternatively, this duvet comes in 10.5 tog or 13.5 tog if you want to get ahead of the game and buy your winter duvet in advance. If you need a little help deciding, check out our guide on how to choose which tog duvet to buy.
This mattress was our E-Commerce Editor, Amy Lockwood’s, top pick. She said, 'We haven't tested this mattress, but looking at the construction, it has a couple of qualities that should make for a more breathable night's sleep, and breathability is key to a cooler night's rest. First up, the pocket springs will increase airflow throughout the mattress, drawing heat away from the body as you sleep. Next up, the inclusion of wool can be good news for a cooler sleep as this natural fibre is temperature regulating, and lastly the side vents should again allow any body heat absorbed by the mattress to dissipate throughout the night.'
A pillow protector can drastically improve how long your pillows last, but these aren’t just any pillow protectors. They’re M&S Fresh & Cool Quilted Pillow Protectors, which means that they have been designed to keep your head (and, in turn, your whole body) cool as you sleep. The construction allows for better breathability at night, as well as moisture-wicking properties, to help on those extra hot summer evenings.
Are you a side sleeper? There are certain things every side sleeper should look for in bedding, and firm pillows are one of them. Offering a firm but supportive night’s sleep, this 2-pack of pillows has been designed with Hydrocool™ technology to regulate your nighttime temperature and wick away any moisture that presents itself during sleep. These pillows are also antibacterial, which can really help you out if you struggle with hay fever during the spring and summer months or if you have a dog that won’t take ‘no, you can’t sleep in the bed’ for an answer.
The M&S homeware sale - quick links
If you’ve already stocked up on cooling bedding but want to check out the other goodies in the current M&S sale, check out the links below:
- M&S bedding sale: offers on cooling bedding, winter bedding, duvet sets, mattresses, fitted sheets, and more.
- M&S cookware and dining sale: bag 40% off mug sets, dinner sets and roasting tins.
- M&S home accessories sale: discounts on scent sets and decorations.
- M&S cushions and throws sale: snap up discounted Laura Ashley and Ted Baker cushions.
- M&S curtains and rugs sale: up to 30% off a wide range of block colour and patterned curtains.
Are you ready to switch up your bedding for summer? Make sure you snap up these M&S cooling bedding deals before they end.
