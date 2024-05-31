These cooling mattress toppers, pillows, and duvets are the hidden gems of the M&S homeware sale - and they’re currently 40% off

With temperatures rising, windows opening, and bedrooms getting stickier, you’re probably looking to swap your winter bedding for your hot-weather alternatives. But if you don’t have any summer bedding - or just want to refresh your old, worn summer duvet - the M&S cooling bedding sale can help.

Yes, we’re always on the lookout for the top M&S deals at Ideal Home, and there’s no doubt that M&S is one of the best places to buy bedding . From the best mattresses to the best pillows , this brand is a surprisingly big player in the bedding game - especially when it’s time to switch to a summer duvet .

Thankfully, there’s never been a better time to buy a cooling mattress pad or a lower tog duvet, as the M&S 40% off sale is packed with fresh and cool bedding options that will help you beat the heat this summer. And we’ve pulled together our favourites to help you bag the best deals.

M&S cooling bedding sale

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Brittain)

Turning on a fan and opening the windows can help keep your bedroom cool . But suppose you’re consistently running hot during the summer months. In that case, it’s important to question whether you've chosen the wrong material for your bedding, bought an insufficient mattress , or focused your attention on winter bedding.

So, take this as your sign to store your winter duvet over the next few months and turn your attention to the M&S home sale instead. Right now, you can grab up to 40% off selected homeware products both in-store and online - and some of our top cooling bedding products have made the cut.

Below, you’ll find our top picks and our expert opinion on whether they’re really worth it.

If you’ve already stocked up on cooling bedding but want to check out the other goodies in the current M&S sale, check out the links below:

Are you ready to switch up your bedding for summer? Make sure you snap up these M&S cooling bedding deals before they end.