Today's top Marks & Spencer deals - the biggest savings on furniture, furnishings, and best-selling homeware

If you're looking for the best Marks & Spencer deals, we don't blame you. Although M&S already offers affordable and stylish homeware, this big brand regularly slashes the prices of its products - and that's exactly why we've rounded up today's top Marks & Spencer home offers. We don't want you to miss out, after all.

At Ideal Home, we're huge fans of Marks & Spencer. Once known to dominate the clothing and food market (for, let's be honest, the older generation), Marks & Spencer has recently turned a corner and become our go-to for 'quiet luxury' home pieces. Offering everything from the best sofas to the best candles and even the best garden furniture, M&S can kit out your whole house.

But with so many products to peruse both online and in-store, it's fair to say that shopping at Marks & Spencer can be an expensive experience. By the time you've bought new bedding for your bedroom, new glassware for your kitchen, and all-new home furnishings to add that extra-special touch, you've probably racked up a mammoth bill. That's where these M&S deals and discounts can come in handy.

We've prioritised these Marks & Spencer deals based on our own tried and tested experience, focusing on products we've reviewed and best-selling products we know customers absolutely love. So, keep reading so you don't miss out on today's best M&S deals.

Marks & Spencer deals April 2024

Below, you'll find everything you need to know about the best Marks & Spencer deals, from how to find the best deals, to how to know what to shop, and the Ideal Home team's top picks.

Today's best Marks & Spencer deals

Today's biggest Marks & Spencer deals

Marks & Spencer deals shopping advice

With so many Marks & Spencer deals on offer throughout the year, it's easy to snap them up whenever you see them and spend a fortune in the process. And while we'd never tell you to shy away from an M&S discount, it's important to think practically when faced with such enticing deals.

Our advice for shopping for Marks & Spencer deals is to separate your needs from your wants. If you're in desperate need of a new sofa or some new kitchenware to replace your cracked plates, focus on buying these larger items over smaller-ticket items that you simply like the look of.

Of course, that's not to say that you shouldn't buy these lamps and accessories. Just make sure that you buy the things you need before spending any leftover money on the things that you want.

If you're on a budget but still want to pick up an M&S deal, waiting for these big-ticket items to go on sale can often save you hundreds of pounds. And while it's not uncommon to come across discounts on smaller-ticket items like lamps and vases, you're less likely to see major discounts on these products. Instead, the retailer will offer smaller discounts at random points throughout the year - sometimes as little as £5.

But before you splash the cash, it's also a good idea to compare the price of these M&S deals with other retailers to see if you really are snapping up the most competitive discount. Of course, you won't find M&S-branded items elsewhere, but you should definitely compare the prices of M&S-stocked brands, such as Denby, Lights4Fun, Silentnight, William Morris, Yankee Candle, and more.

After all, you may find that the Joseph Joseph utensils you've been eyeing up are the cheapest on Amazon Prime Day.

When to shop

M&S tends to beat to the beat of its own drum when it comes to deals and discounts, offering random discounts throughout the year. That's why it's so important to keep up to date with this Marks & Spencer deals page, so you don't miss out.

Outside of these sporadic sales events, however, the retailer also tends to use key times of the year to plan its promotions. Below, you'll find more information on these key dates, and how you can snap up these Argos deals during these events.

Bank holiday Marks & Spencer deals

Bank holiday deals are a popular addition to the consumer discount calendar, with many retailers taking advantage of their customers' extra day off work to encourage spending.

While this is usually the case across all bank holidays, these discounts are particularly prominent in July and August when people have more money in their bank accounts and consumer spending often increases.

During these sunny bank holidays, you're almost guaranteed to pick up a Marks & Spencer deal. For the most part, you'll find that outdoor furniture, outdoor accessories, tablescaping decor, and plants are discounted during this time.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Marks & Spencer deals

The term 'Black Friday' originated in the US to denote the first day following Thanksgiving when retailers would cut prices to draw holidaymakers to shop their store's sales. Driven by global brands, the price-slashing event soon crossed the pond, and now Black Friday – closely followed by Cyber Monday – has become one of the UK's biggest consumer extravaganzas, rivalling traditional Boxing Day sales.

Often hailed as the biggest shopping day of the year, Black Friday always falls on the last Friday of November, so the next time it will officially roll around is Friday 29th November 2024.

That said, in recent years, the event has spread to encompass more than just one day, with retailers starting Black Friday discounting earlier and earlier so that a full Black Friday 'week' of discounts isn't uncommon. In fact, in 2022, we saw retailers running Black Friday promotions throughout the whole month of November, and the same happened in 2023. Black 'month' now seems to be a thing.

Whether or not you agree with the rampant consumerism Black Friday has now come to represent, there's no denying it can be a great time for Black Friday Marks & Spencer deals and Cyber Monday Marks & Spencer deals.

However, it's important to note that Marks & Spencer hasn't "officially" participated in Black Friday shopping events for the past few years, and it's not known whether they'll continue this trend in 2024. Their decision to shy away from the global discount event has raised many eyebrows, but it's safe to say that they still offer major discounts during this Black Friday weekend. In 2023, they called these discounts their "Festive Offers" instead.

Whether or not they call it Black Friday or their Festive Sales Event, we'll be keeping our eye out for all this year's top Black Friday Marks & Spencer deals and Cyber Monday Marks & Spencer deals right here, but make sure to bookmark the Ideal Home Black Friday home deals page to get alerts for all the biggest Black Friday homeware sales as they launch.

Boxing Day Marks & Spencer deals

There are two kinds of people in this world; those who want to sit back and sleep after the Christmas chaos, and those who want to snap up a Boxing Day deal. If you're proud to be part of the latter category, you'll be happy to know that the Boxing Day Marks & Spencer deals are normally pretty impressive.

In 2023, M&S made the decision to close all of its stores and distribution centres on Boxing Day to give its staff a well-earned break - but in lieu of that, the Marks & Spencer Boxing Day sale actually started on Christmas Eve instead. It's highly likely that they'll continue this tradition in 2024.

Because of this, it's a good idea to keep your eyes peeled for the best Marks & Spencer Boxing Day deals so you can stock up on essentials before the New Year starts.

January Marks & Spencer deals

After the Boxing Day Marks & Spencer deals, you'd have thought that the retailer would have had enough of slashing the price of its products. But the January Marks & Spencer deals are often even better than Boxing Day, often offering up to 50% off products across all home departments.

These M&S January sales often focus on larger-ticket items such as furniture and branded items, but it's not uncommon to find some of its smaller items on sale, too.

How we source the top Marks & Spencer deals

If you want to know more about the Ideal Home's in-depth testing and selection process, you can visit our how we test page.

To compile this Marks & Spencer deals page, we've factored in the team's hands-on experience in our dedicated testing facility and our own homes, testing the many candles, bedding, sofas, garden furniture, and lighting on offer.

If deals aren't currently available on our tried-and-tested favourites, then we've used our knowledge and experience to curate a list of the best M&S deals available today. In all cases, this includes researching technical specifications and reading customer reviews.

FAQs

How do I get 10% off my sparks?

If you want to save even more at Marks & Spencer, we'd recommend joining the retailer's rewards programme, Sparks. Joining is completely free and in return M&S offers:

Occasionally, you'll get 10% off your first purchase when you sign up.

Personalised offers based on your spending habits.

Every week in-store, M&S will choose a person at random and pay for their shopping.

Every day, M& S will surprise lucky customers with a little gift.

M&S will donate to your chosen charity every time you shop.

If you buy six hot drinks in-store, you'll then get one for free.

You can join the Sparks rewards club by clicking the link here.

How much do you have to spend to get free M&S delivery?

M&S will deliver your items for free if your order is over £60 (some exclusions supply). If you don't spend £60 or more, the delivery fee is £3.99.