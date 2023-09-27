The marshmallow bedding trend is all over TikTok – and we know where to get it without breaking the bank

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As we get cosy for autumn, choosing the right bedding is top priority – and we may have just found a winner in TikTok's beloved Marshmallow bedding, throws and cushions.

We’re pretty sure this bright bedroom idea was started by Urban Outfitters' Marshmallow Puff Quilt, which has been available in the US (and other countries) for a while now and only just arrived in the UK last week. But as much as we love the fluffy cosiness that this throw – and matching cushions – evokes, we might not be quite ready to fork out £199 on a blanket (£49 for a cushion is a bit more reasonable).

So, we set off on a search for a cheaper alternative to get the desirable look for less. And we’re happy to report that we found the perfect substitute for a fraction of the price.

We found a dupe for the famous TikTok marshmallow bedding

(Image credit: Urban Outfitters)

We don’t know about you, but we’ve been inundated with TikTok videos like the one below from TikToker by the name of @sareishh, featuring these soft and squishy throws and bedding sets since August of this year.

The videos got us so excited that we couldn’t wait for the Urban Outfitters OG to arrive in the UK. But now that it has, we’re facing another issue – that of the budget.

Many Americans clearly feel the same way as they turn to their Pottery Barn dupe. The UK answer to the issue? Matalan’s Seersucker Duvet Cover set and a matching Cushion and Throw.

The bed linen set is affordably priced, starting at £35 for double size and ending at £45 for super king. And it’s available in six different colours, while the Urban Outfitters throw and cushion only come in three plus one with a floral print.

(Image credit: Matalan)

Sure, the bedding is not quite as plump and puffy as the quilt but for a fraction of the price, we’re happy to cover our best duvet and pillowcases with it (two are included in the set).

The reviews couldn’t be more positive either as 1875 customers (at the time of writing) have given the duvet cover set five-star reviews such as, ‘Really lovely duvet set it looks clean and fresh on the bed it’s great advantage is I tumble dry and because of the seersucker design no ironing required.’

Another, meanwhile, wrote, ‘I wasn’t expecting such good quality at a low price. Looks amazing, feels amazing. Would definitely recommend buying this item.’

Cream Marshmallow Puff Quilt £199 at Urban Outfitters The squishy 'marshmallow puffs' of the quilt have a lot of body and hold their form, which we love. It's like covering covering your bed with puffy marshmallows, especially if opting for the cream colourway. We think it looks even better paired with the matching cushions but sadly that means even more money spent. 100% Cotton White Seersucker Duvet Cover From £35 to £45 at Matalan The 'marshmallows' of this duvet cover set are not as puffy and squishy as that of the Urban Outfitters throw. However, the bedding is made from comfortable, natural fibre,100% cotton. Meanwhile the UO's star product is crafted from polyester on the top and cotton only on the underlayer. And we can't not mention the major difference in price, of course. Even though they are not identical products, like for like.

Yes, you read that right: because of the textured design, no ironing is necessary, which means it might even rival our favourite Dunelm non-iron bedding set.

And we certainly didn’t think we’d be saying that so soon...