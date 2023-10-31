These sellout M&S drinking glasses are back for the hosting season – we predict they won't be around for long

This colourful M&S bobble stem glass has been flying off the shelves and is a sure-fire pick-up for the festive season that you absolutely don't want to miss out on.

I had the pleasure of seeing these bobble stem glasses in person at Marks and Spencer's AW23 showcase at the start of September, and I'll be the first to tell you that I instantly fell in love and dubbed it a must-have for any tablescape you have planned for the hosting season.

Considering these bobble stem glasses have already sold out on the M&S website before, we don't think this restock will last long so if you like the look of them, it may be worth snapping them up before it's too late.

(Image credit: M&S)

M&S bobble stem coupes

A mix of the coloured glassware trend and the bobbin trend, these Set of 2 Bobble Stem Coupes are a fun spin on your age-old traditional glassware that is sure to make for a true Spice Girls Christmas – and so many other shoppers seem to think the same.

So if you love novelty drinking glasses as much as the next person (like the TikTok viral heart-shaped drinking glasses), you might just meet your match.

In fact, from when I first visited M&S' website this morning to check if these glasses were back in stock, they've now been viewed more than 100 times and have just over 28 times in just the last 48 hours alone.

Set of 2 Bobble Stem Coupes £15 at M&S Add extra magic to cocktail hour with this set of two handmade coupes. They feature a textured multicoloured bobble stem for a standout look.

It's safe to say that we've all got a similar idea of what to bring to this year's festive tablescape. So, don't act surprised if you attend a festive dinner and see these as part of your host's Christmas table decorations or for a New Year's Eve spread.

Although a bestseller, these glasses currently only have a handful of reviews on the website having only been launched last month. However, rest assured that they've received back-to-back five-star reviews.

The bobble stem coupes at the M&S AW23 showcase (Image credit: Future/Jullia Joson)

'These glasses are lovely and look much more expensive than they are,' says one reviewer. Another one writes, 'Dinky-do! Love them – bought them as a treat for toasting in the New Year!'

One reviewer even commented that they liked these bobble stem glasses so much they that bought another pack of two!

As more and more fans are finally able to get their hands on these, we can only imagine these glasses getting the big thumbs-up from shoppers throughout the hosting season – us included.