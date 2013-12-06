Traditional Christmas dining room ideas – 10 of the best

Opt for a traditional Christmas dining room scheme for a classic take on Christmas that will have you reminiscing about your childhood fares. Make your dining table the focal point by decking it out with pretty accessories, decorative placemats and stunning glassware. Create heaps of festive drama with lots of sparkle, a light dusting of faux snow and a few theatrical flourishes. Make your Christmas lunch a stylish affair by decorating in a classic palette of red, green and white for the ultimate classic Christmas scheme.

These 10 festive traditional dining rooms will bring you comfort and joy on Christmas Day.

White festive dining room
White festive dining room

Soft greys and whites, combined with oak flooring, create the perfect backdrop for an impressive collection of antique pieces. Splashes of red help bring this elegant, neutral scheme to life. A striking floral centrepiece is the perfect finishing touch when it comes to decorating the home at Christmas. Try foraging for natural seasonal foliage such as holy, pine branches and berried ivy, as well as fir cones and mosses.

Opulent traditional dining room

Decorative curtains and a formal table create a traditional dining area in this spacious Georgian living room. The polished dark wood antique table and chairs are placed next to French windows to take advantage of the garden views beyond. Grand curtains frame the dual aspect windows, which flood the space with light. Effective use of colour and pattern helps to ground the high-ceilinged room.

