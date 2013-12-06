Opt for a traditional Christmas dining room scheme for a classic take on Christmas that will have you reminiscing about your childhood fares. Make your dining table the focal point by decking it out with pretty accessories, decorative placemats and stunning glassware. Create heaps of festive drama with lots of sparkle, a light dusting of faux snow and a few theatrical flourishes. Make your Christmas lunch a stylish affair by decorating in a classic palette of red, green and white for the ultimate classic Christmas scheme.
These 10 festive traditional dining rooms will bring you comfort and joy on Christmas Day.
White festive dining room
Soft greys and whites, combined with oak flooring, create the perfect backdrop for an impressive collection of antique pieces. Splashes of red help bring this elegant, neutral scheme to life. A striking floral centrepiece is the perfect finishing touch when it comes to decorating the home at Christmas. Try foraging for natural seasonal foliage such as holy, pine branches and berried ivy, as well as fir cones and mosses.
Dining table
Traditional red Christmas dining room
This elegant dining room suits traditional festive tones. Red walls are enhanced by a largely red scheme, including a striking candelabra. Green foliage helps to create contrast.
Table and chairs
Eclectic Christmas dining room
Red and green table decorations in front of a roaring fire create a classic Christmas look. Decorative glasses, goblets and vases complete the festive scheme.
Clock
Grand Christmas dining room
Ribbons tied to dining room chairs add to the festive feel of this traditional scheme.
Similar chairs
Modern festive dining room
In this open-plan dining area, a boldly patterned wallpaper packs a punch. Pretty festive decorations adorn the contemporary-style table and chairs.
Wallpaper
Opulent traditional dining room
Decorative curtains and a formal table create a traditional dining area in this spacious Georgian living room. The polished dark wood antique table and chairs are placed next to French windows to take advantage of the garden views beyond. Grand curtains frame the dual aspect windows, which flood the space with light. Effective use of colour and pattern helps to ground the high-ceilinged room.
Paint
Country Christmas dining room
An arrangement of natural wreaths adorned with hand-made decorations give this country farmhouse dining room a sense of occasion.
Similar wreath
Traditional festive kitchen-diner
The perfect place for entertaining, this kitchen-diner oozes traditional festive style. The dining table is the ideal shape for big groups, with plenty of room for a large Christmas feast.
Similar dining chair
Rustic festive dining room
Tie candles with red and white ribbons and dig out the festive glasses to make a Christmas meal extra special.
Similar glasses
Traditional white dining room
Brilliant white decor creates a fresh festive look in the dining room. A low-hung chandelier over the table creates a striking centrepiece.
Dining table
