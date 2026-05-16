5 genius ways to use orange peel in your garden for natural pest control and healthier plants – these expert-approved tricks are too useful to ignore

Look, I’m always looking for small ways to make gardening feel less wasteful – especially when it comes to the things we automatically throw in the bin without thinking twice. Orange peel is one of them, and after discovering just how many ways to use orange peel in the garden there actually are, I’ve stopped seeing it as waste altogether.

Most of us juice an orange, toss the skin, and move on – but it turns out those leftover peels can be surprisingly useful in the garden. From deterring pests to enriching compost, there are plenty of simple ways to put them to work instead of sending them straight to the landfill.

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5 ways to use orange peel in the garden

(Image credit: Getty Images/Trista Lam)

Unlike some internet gardening trends that sound good in theory but don’t really work in practice, we have found five ways to use orange peel in the garden that are genuinely backed by gardeners and horticultural experts.

‘Instead of putting orange peel in the bin, there are lots of easy ways to use it in the garden,’ says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

‘It’s a simple way to reduce waste while giving your garden a gentle, natural boost,’ he adds.

Without any further ado, then...

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1. Use orange peel as a natural pest deterrent

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Orange peel’s strong citrus scent can help deter common garden pests, including ants and aphids – and even stop cats from treating your borders like a litter tray.

‘The strong citrus scent can help deter ants, aphids and even cats from enjoying the area nearby,’ says Morris. ‘Scatter small pieces around vulnerable plants or rub the peel lightly on pots and edges.’

Christopher O'Donoghue, director of Gardens Revived, also recommends finely chopping peels and scattering them around the base of plants, or steeping them in boiling water for 24 hours to create a homemade citrus spray.

Christopher O'Donoghue Social Links Navigation Director at Gardens Revived A gardener with over a decade of experience under his belt, Christopher set up Gardens Revived with his brother, Andrew, in 2018 to create a thriving family business. He has since worked on residential gardens, listed buildings and gardens, award-winning RHS flower show gardens, and large estates with some exceeding 70 acres – many with historical significance.

'If you’re tired of cats using your flowerbeds as a litter tray, scatter large pieces of peel. Cats generally dislike the pungent citrus scent and will often choose a different spot,' he adds.

Just bear in mind that, in particularly damp weather, peels left on the soil surface can start to go mouldy before they break down.

2. Make a simple slug and snail trap

(Image credit: Getty Images / Stefanie Schwoeppe)

This might sound counterintuitive, but orange peel can actually help attract slugs and snails away from your plants naturally.

Christopher explains that slugs and snails are drawn to the sweet smell and moisture of citrus rind. 'So use it to your advantage,' he says. 'Place orange halves or large peels flesh-side down in shady spots around the garden overnight.'

By morning, you’ll often find slugs gathered underneath – making them much easier to relocate away from vulnerable plants like hostas or young vegetable seedlings.

3. Add orange peel to your compost heap

There’s a long-running myth that citrus peel shouldn’t go in compost bins, but experts say that’s not true for standard compost heaps.

‘Orange peel is rich in nitrogen, making it a useful “green” addition to a compost heap,’ says Morris. ‘Chop it up first so it breaks down faster and mix it well with browns like dry leaves or cardboard.’

Christopher adds that citrus peels also contain valuable nutrients, including nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, which can enrich finished compost over time.

'Just make sure you cut peels into smaller pieces first, as their waxy outer coating naturally slows decomposition,' he warns.