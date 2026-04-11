Garden experts issue a warning to look out for an invasive plant posing a serious threat to native bluebells

Garden experts are urging gardeners to look out for an invasive species of bluebell, which poses a threat to native bluebell populations in the UK.

Who doesn’t love a bluebell? These stunning, vibrant flowers are a welcome sight on any spring visit to the British countryside, and even better, you can plant bluebells in your garden. They’re a spring bulb that returns every year , but it's very important to ensure you’re planting the right species.

Spanish bluebells are a thuggish plant that threatens native bluebells in the UK. Because of this, experts have issued a fresh warning about this invasive bulb you should never plant in your garden , including how to identify them, and what you can do to protect native bluebells. This is everything you need to know.

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Why are Spanish bluebells invasive?

Spanish bluebells were introduced to the UK by the Victorians as ornamental plants. However, this species breeds and spreads incredibly quickly, meaning that it dominates the native species.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Spanish bluebells are considered an invasive species because they grow vigorously and spread rapidly via seed or underground bulb offsets. These form dense clumps that are difficult to remove once established, often requiring the bulbs to be dug up for years,’ says Richard Barker, horticultural expert at LBS Horticulture .

‘They are a threat to native bluebells because they outcompete them for resources, and often hybridise with them. The hybrid flowers display characteristics from both bluebell species, but over time, hybridisation can change the genetic makeup of native bluebells, diluting and weakening the original characteristics.

‘Although Spanish bluebells are not yet listed as invasive in England and Wales, they are labelled as invasive in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. In Scotland, it is an offence to plant any non native species in the wild, and Spanish bluebells can easily spread into the wild from gardens.’

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How to identify Spanish bluebells

‘Native bluebells thrive in specific conditions and have evolved alongside our ecosystems, supporting insects and pollinators in ways Spanish bluebells don’t always replicate. Spanish bluebells are far more tolerant of different soils and sunnier locations, which gives them an advantage. That adaptability means they can easily outcompete native bluebells, especially at woodland edges and in suburban areas,’ explains Luke Newnes, gardening expert at Hillarys .

‘One of the easiest ways to help protect native bluebells is learning how to tell the two species apart. Native bluebells have elegant, nodding stems that arch over, with flowers mostly on one side. Their petals curl back at the tips, they’re a deep violet‑blue, and they have a strong, sweet scent. Spanish bluebells, on the other hand, grow more upright, with flowers all the way around the stem. Their colour is often paler or more purple‑blue, the petals are less curled, and they usually have little to no scent.’

Image 1 of 2 Close-up of an English Bluebell. Swipe to see a Spanish bluebell. (Image credit: Getty Images) Can you tell the difference between Spanish and English bluebells? (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you have a patch of bluebells in your garden, you should use these guidelines to check whether you have native bluebells or Spanish bluebells. If you believe you have Spanish bluebells, don’t worry too much, as they are possible to remove.

‘If you already have Spanish bluebells in your garden, it’s important not to let them spread. Avoid moving bulbs into the wild, and deadhead flowers before they set seed. If you’re planting bluebells intentionally, always choose native varieties from reputable UK growers and plant them in shady, woodland‑style areas where they naturally thrive,’ says Luke.

Removing these plants is important to allow space for native bluebells to thrive. It’s important to note that native bluebells are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, so you can’t dig up wild bluebells. Instead, purchase your bulbs from a reputable garden centre. Here are some I found online.

‘Protecting native bluebells is really about being more mindful in our gardening choices. Small actions in individual gardens can make a genuine difference when it comes to preserving one of Britain’s most loved spring flowers,’ concludes Luke.

So, if you’re planning to create a woodland garden this spring, ensure your championing native bluebells.