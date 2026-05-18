5 things that people with a tidy fridge always have – fuss-free additions that will banish mess and make your food last longer
Bye, messy fridge!
I hate a messy fridge, but I also really struggle to keep it tidy. This ultimately creates a domino effect that has me second-guessing what to make for dinner, the foods I need to buy in my weekly food shop, and why it always smells so funky. And that’s why I’ve decided to finally make a change.
Of course, I know that the first step to organising a fridge is to go through and get rid of anything that’s out of date, and to group foods by shelf. But one thing I’ve learned from the things that people with a tidy kitchen always have is that storage solutions are key to clutter-free, organised spaces.
That’s why I’ve done my research and asked my tidiest friends, family and colleagues for their top tips on keeping a fridge tidy. And these are the game-changing tools and products they’ve used to turn their messy fridges into spaces that inspire them, save them money, maximise freshness and minimise odours.
1. Pull-out containers
Whether you have a small under-the-counter fridge or a giant American-style fridge-freezer, one thing they all have in common is that they are deep. And while this means that you can tuck the food items you don’t often use to the back of the fridge, this depth can also make things messier.
So, instead of reaching to the back of the fridge and knocking over everything in the process, those with tidy fridges always use pull-out containers. This way, you can always reach every item in there - no matter whether it’s at the back or the front.
Many retailers also offer specific containers for specific fridge items, like Joseph Joseph’s Fridgestore Under-Shelf Collapsible Bottle Holder (£14 at Joseph Joseph) and this Clear Fridge Storage Egg Box (£5 at Dunelm). Alternatively, you could opt for regular rectangular-shaped containers so you’re not restricted by the contents.
2. Herb growers
There’s nothing quite like using fresh herbs in your cooking, but piles of herb bags from the supermarket can quickly make a fridge look messy. And I don’t know about you, but I always find that they go limp and wet way before their use-by date. That’s why herb growers are such a win-win.
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Both our Content Editor for Kitchens and Kitchen Appliance Editors, Holly and Molly, swear by herb organisers as essential fridge storage, and find that they help them keep their fridges tidy while also keeping herbs fresher for longer, so you’re not having to buy more every time you pop to the supermarket.
The KLIPPKAKTUS Herb Storage for Fridge (£6 at IKEA) slots neatly into the door of your fridge, but there are so many other options on the market to choose from - whether you have a lot of free space to work with, or you need it to be as compact as possible. Either way, you’ll be thankful to see the back of those plastic bags of herbs.
3. Lidded produce baskets
Most people don’t realise that a messy, cluttered fridge can lead to a buildup of moisture - and this moisture can be absorbed by your fresh produce to make them spoil more quickly. And while organising your fridge can work wonders, lidded produce baskets are the ideal addition to a tidy fridge.