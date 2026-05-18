5 things that people with a tidy fridge always have – fuss-free additions that will banish mess and make your food last longer

I hate a messy fridge, but I also really struggle to keep it tidy. This ultimately creates a domino effect that has me second-guessing what to make for dinner, the foods I need to buy in my weekly food shop, and why it always smells so funky. And that’s why I’ve decided to finally make a change.

Of course, I know that the first step to organising a fridge is to go through and get rid of anything that’s out of date, and to group foods by shelf. But one thing I’ve learned from the things that people with a tidy kitchen always have is that storage solutions are key to clutter-free, organised spaces.

That’s why I’ve done my research and asked my tidiest friends, family and colleagues for their top tips on keeping a fridge tidy. And these are the game-changing tools and products they’ve used to turn their messy fridges into spaces that inspire them, save them money, maximise freshness and minimise odours.

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1. Pull-out containers

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sussie Bell)

Whether you have a small under-the-counter fridge or a giant American-style fridge-freezer, one thing they all have in common is that they are deep. And while this means that you can tuck the food items you don’t often use to the back of the fridge, this depth can also make things messier.

So, instead of reaching to the back of the fridge and knocking over everything in the process, those with tidy fridges always use pull-out containers. This way, you can always reach every item in there - no matter whether it’s at the back or the front.

Many retailers also offer specific containers for specific fridge items, like Joseph Joseph’s Fridgestore Under-Shelf Collapsible Bottle Holder (£14 at Joseph Joseph) and this Clear Fridge Storage Egg Box (£5 at Dunelm). Alternatively, you could opt for regular rectangular-shaped containers so you’re not restricted by the contents.

FridgeStore Clear Under-shelf Storage Drawer £19 at Joseph Joseph If your fridge is messy because you don't have a lot of shelves, you can add an extra one with this pull-off shelf container. Vtopmart Clear Plastic Pantry Organizer Bins (6 Pieces) £18.99 at Amazon This 6-piece set is ideal for kitting out your fridge, allowing you to group together your food items and pull them out when you need them. Roller Kitchen Organiser £3.50 at Dunelm These pull-out containers have wheels, so they're even easier to roll out when you need to get to the back of the fridge.

2. Herb growers

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

There’s nothing quite like using fresh herbs in your cooking, but piles of herb bags from the supermarket can quickly make a fridge look messy. And I don’t know about you, but I always find that they go limp and wet way before their use-by date. That’s why herb growers are such a win-win.

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Both our Content Editor for Kitchens and Kitchen Appliance Editors, Holly and Molly, swear by herb organisers as essential fridge storage, and find that they help them keep their fridges tidy while also keeping herbs fresher for longer, so you’re not having to buy more every time you pop to the supermarket.

The KLIPPKAKTUS Herb Storage for Fridge (£6 at IKEA) slots neatly into the door of your fridge, but there are so many other options on the market to choose from - whether you have a lot of free space to work with, or you need it to be as compact as possible. Either way, you’ll be thankful to see the back of those plastic bags of herbs.

Kilner Herb Keeper Set £11.90 at Amazon This twist on the iconic Kilner jar is ideal for your herbs. Keep your supermarket herbs fresh, and keep the water topped up. OXO Good Grips Herb Keeper £15 at Lakeland This herb grower has a hinged lid for easy access, and has a removable inner basket to keep everything as fresh as possible. Chef'n Herbfresh Fresh Herb Storage £20 at Dunelm Super compact for fridges will limited space, this herb grower will help you tidy up your fridge in no time.

3. Lidded produce baskets

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Most people don’t realise that a messy, cluttered fridge can lead to a buildup of moisture - and this moisture can be absorbed by your fresh produce to make them spoil more quickly. And while organising your fridge can work wonders, lidded produce baskets are the ideal addition to a tidy fridge.