Aldi’s cult Kamado BBQ is returning to stores, and it’s more than £1,200 cheaper than Big Green Egg – it even beats Lidl on price

This is not a drill! Aldi’s cult Kamado BBQ is returning to stores, and this year it’s even cheaper than Lidl’s.

Landing in stores next Sunday (3 May), Aldi’s Kamado Egg BBQ is now retailing at its lowest price yet: £244.99, and is more than £1,200 cheaper than the cult Big Green Egg’s large egg model (£1,494) . While Big Green Egg is one of the best BBQs you can buy, and favoured by celebrity chefs, it is undeniably expensive.

If you adore Big Green Egg BBQs but are less keen on the price, the Aldi Kamado BBQ is one of the most affordable alternatives I’ve seen. It’s even beating the Lidl Egg BBQ on price this year! If you’re looking to up your grilling game, here’s why the Aldi Kamado BBQ is a worthy choice.

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At £249, I thought Lidl’s was the most affordable egg BBQ I’d spotted this year. But Aldi seems determined to pip them on price, offering their Kamado for just £244.99. And to really up the supermarket stakes, Habitat’s 16” Ceramic Kamado BBQ is currently reduced from £275 to £220. But sadly, this won’t be on sale forever, so I’d snap this up now if you like the look of the well-reviewed model.

Back to Aldi, and it is worth your attention. The budget BBQ has been making waves since its launch over five years ago, with shoppers keen to snap one up every time it returns to the middle aisle.

The grill is a solid choice for newbies and seasoned barbecue enthusiasts. It’s fully equipped to smoke, chargrill and sear, featuring a durable stainless-steel grill rack and built-in temperature gauge. It also comes with built-in folding side tables for extra serving space and a food prep area.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi’s Kamado BBQ has many of the same features as higher-end models, such as Big Green Egg and Kamado Joe . While I can imagine the quality won’t be as good as these top-of-the-range products, this is not to say Aldi’s version isn’t worth it. I swear by a lot of Aldi Specialbuys in my own home, from their Everyways pans to their candles. While you shouldn’t expect an exact replica of Big Green Egg, you will have an affordable entry point into the world of egg BBQs, plus tasty food to impress your guests this summer.

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You should note that this BBQ is charcoal, so if you’d prefer one of the best gas BBQs, I’d suggest giving this Specialbuy a miss. At £244.99, Aldi’s BBQ isn’t exactly cheap either, but it is considerably less expensive than most egg BBQs.

However, I have done some digging, and here are a few more affordable options to shop now.

Kamado egg BBQs are expensive. Period. But if you’re looking for superior flavour and cooking capabilities, they are an amazing choice, and Aldi is providing an affordable entry point to this world.