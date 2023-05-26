Aldi's swimming pool is coming back ahead of the Bank Holiday heatwave

Our favourite budget store, Aldi, is selling a pool ahead of the hot bank holiday weekend – and the good news is it's set to dispatch just in time for any plans you have to relax and enjoy the sun in your garden.

With temperatures expected to reach up to 21 degrees across the nation this weekend, it's no surprise that many Brits are dusting off their best garden furniture (if they haven't already) and planning a garden party or BBQ – and with Aldi's pool, the outdoor entertaining this summer just got hotter.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi swimming pool

Aldi's Elite Rattan Frame Pool is available to pre-order right now as an online exclusive on the Aldi website for £299.99 with an estimated dispatch date of the 28th of May – well ahead of the weather warming up.

Aldi claims that the stylish rattan exterior combines playtime with a stylish outdoor accessory (which we think could be a perfect quiet luxury garden buy) and is quick and easy to set up.

The pool is 14ft and comes with a filter pump, ladder, cover, maintenance kit, ground cloth, filter cartridge, and repair patch, so you can rest assured that you're stocked up with all the essentials.

Elite Rattan Frame Pool 14ft | £299.99 at Aldi This pool is just what your garden needs for the warmer months – pre-order now to get it ahead of the heatwave.

You already know how much we trust in Aldi giving us the best deals and bang for our buck when it comes to outdoor living essentials, from the Aldi hot tub, and hanging egg chair, to the bistro rattan set, they've admittedly been on it with giving us lots of options to deck out a modern garden idea.

This isn't the first time the Aldi pool has seen our graces either, being a returning outdoor living staple throughout the past years, having been given 5-star ratings across the board.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Many shoppers are dubbing the Aldi pool as ideal for a family garden idea and a brilliant pool at a bargain price' as it brings enjoyment for both adults and children alike. Reviews say that the pool is easy to construct, has higher quality than expected, and is a great purchase for the hot weather (you heard it here first).

However, some have warned that the power cable might be a little short so you may have to get crafty with your electrical solutions for making it work outdoors, but rest assured, it hasn't stopped the reviews still coming in at a positive rate.