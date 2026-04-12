I did a double-take when I spotted that this garden sofa from Argos was under £200 – its on-trend curved shape makes it look way more expensive

Argos Home has just made stylish modular garden furniture affordable with the launch of its Argos Home 5 Seater Garden Sofa Set - Beige , which at £199, is an excellent price for both style and comfort.

When considering where to buy garden furniture , Argos, and particularly the Argos Home brand, is not to be sniffed at. Typically offering affordable, functional furniture, it’s a solid choice for shoppers. However, the reason the 5 Seater Garden Sofa Set caught my eye was simply because of how on-trend it is.

Modular design is front and centre of this year’s garden furniture trends , and this Argos Home beauty is offering modular functionality with sweeping, stylish curves at a great price. If you’re looking to upgrade your garden seating ideas for the summer, here’s why I think this Argos pick could be a great choice.

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Argos Home Argos Home 5 Seater Garden Sofa Set - Beige £199 at Argos This garden sofa set looks incredibly chic and way more expensive than it's £199 price tag. Its modular design means you can tailor it to suit your garden's shape and size.

Having spotted the new Argos Home 5 Seater Sofa Set on one of my frequent trawls of the Argos website, I was immediately impressed with its curved design. Curved garden furniture really took off as a trend last year, following the curved sofa trend inside the home.

Its modular design forms a semicircle when the pieces are slotted together, opening up the space on your patio and making it a more sociable spot. The modular set combines two benches, a snug corner seat and a compact coffee table, which you can move and style as you please. It also has plump, beige cushions, which add to the overall inviting vibe.

One of the biggest draws of modular furniture is its customisability. Not all gardens were created equal, and if you have a small garden or an irregularly shaped garden, a modular garden furniture set can help you tailor your furniture to suit the space you have.

(Image credit: Argos Home)

The Argos Home 5 Seater Sofa Set is designed to be lightweight and easy to move, so you can style it as you please. What I will say is that some reviews mention it is heavier than expected, so it may be better to get someone to help you move it around.

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‘Absolute love my garden corner sofa. It is actually much larger and heavier for the price I paid. Building the furniture was a little fiddly using an Alan key, although I would say you have to read the instructions and you will not have any problems. The cushions are extra plump and comfortable. You can easily move the seating around as each section is held together with two straps, which can easily be removed, so you do not have to keep it in a corner configuration, although I find it so stylish. Really happy with my purchase,’ said one review.

‘Bought this a month ago. Took a couple of hours to put together, but it looks so smart in the garden and is really comfortable and was a good price,’ said another.

If you’re still on the fence, I’ve tracked down a few more modular garden furniture sets that are perfect for hosting and relaxing this summer.

B&Q GoodHome Elos Matt Beige Rattan effect 4 Seater Modular Coffee set £475 at B&Q This modular set is perfect for small gardens. The chairs slot into the sofa for easy, practical storage and reviews say it looks great and is very comfy. Habitat Habitat Multi Way Garden Modular 4 Seater Sofa Set - Grey £450 at Argos I think this set looks incredibly chic. Create either a sofa set or two sun loungers, and with eucalyptus side shelves and a compact coffee table, there's plenty of space for drinks, snacks and other hosting essentials. The Range Ember Modular Garden Furniture Outdoor L Shaped Sofa and Coffee Table Set - Grey £449.99 at The Range Again, this garden sofa set has handy built-in shelves for extra storage. The adjustable L-shaped sofa has 8cm thick cushions for plush comfort, and it's sleek wood finish gives it a chic look.

If you want an affordable yet stylish garden furniture set, this Argos beauty ticks both boxes. I predict it will be a popular choice this summer.