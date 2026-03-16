My garden furniture urgently needs a refresh, and I've spotted the most comfortable-looking sofa set at George Home at a star price
This is what else I'm adding to my basket to refresh my outdoor space
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2026 will be the year that I invest in new garden furniture. I say this because I also told myself the same last year — alas, the dreary bamboo-style set I bought 5+ years ago is still sitting sad on my decking. I have a south-facing garden, which you can bet I spend every minute enjoying the minute that the Great British sunshine makes an appearance.
I don't have a big budget, so I've been trawling the web to find a set that fits with my current black dining set, and I think I've found a bargain at George Home, ASDA, for less than £300: the Tuscany 4 Piece Garden Sofa Set in Black.
This stylish set is similar to the IKEA HAVSTEN set, which is one of the best garden furniture sets for comfort, but the George Home set is a fraction of the price. Now George Home has already impressed us this year with the George Home Tuscany bistro set, but if, like me, you need something more substantial for your decking ideas, then this is the set to snap up.Article continues below
£288 is an incredible price to pay for this entire set, which also comes in green. The Tuscany Sofa Set seats 4, it's fitted with weather-resistant fabric cushions which have handy removable spun polyester covers. Better yet, its metal frame is corrosion-resistant. Assembly is required, but once it's built, it'll be sure to bring a modern yet cosy feel to your outdoor space.
Since I'm set on buying this set, I thought I'd give the rest of the George Home outdoor buys a glance. I also need a parasol, as come mid-summer, my south-facing garden becomes both a blessing and a curse. I'd love a rug to bring a cosy feel to this sofa set, and most importantly, I've committed myself to growing my own herbs and vegetables, so I'm going to need some pretty planters to help me out.
Here's everything that's currently in my George Home basket, to spruce my garden in time for SS26. Here's hoping this garden furniture set doesn't sell out before I press pay.
Available in 2 sizes — 120cm x 170cm and 160cm x 230cm — this chequered rug is designed for outdoors, meaning it's hard-wearing and easy to keep clean. I'll be placing it underneath my new sofa set, for somewhere soft to place my feet when I'm relaxing.
Powered by solar, this floor lamp is the perfect way to illuminate your space come summer evenings. Yes, you'll need to pair it with some extra garden lighting, but it's stylish, you can place it anywhere and it's less than £40. I'll be popping this next to my new garden furniture set.
Perfect for my herbs, I'll be using these on my decking, to plant basil, rosemary, thyme, mint and corriander — so the £6 price tag is perfect, as it means they won't break the bank. They're made from ceramic, with drainage holes in the bottom, and they sit at 14.3cm high.
To add some colour to my new patio furniture set, this brown cushion is large at 45cm x 45cm, while it's crafted from 100% cotton canvas. It comes in 4 other colours, but I'd prefer to go a little muted as my toddler's pink plastic toys can add the bright colours to my garden. Hardwearing and it comes with a 30-day warranty.
It might feel early to be shopping for your outdoor seating ideas, but trust me the good and well priced pieces always go fast. So if you don't want to be left disappointed when the sun finally appears, I'd buy now or regret later.
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Annie is Ideal Home's Deputy Ecommerce Editor. With four years of eCommerce experience under her belt, you can find her shopping words of wisdom on Real Homes, Gardeningetc, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens and Woman & Home. When she's not planning ahead or curating deals for Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday, you can find Annie testing a range of products in her South London home, from reed diffusers to candles, BBQs, mattresses and even a few vacuum cleaners.