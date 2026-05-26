Colour theory is the secret behind every stylish and harmonious home – experts share the tricks so you can design your own space like a pro

The colours you decide to include in your home have the power of transforming your space – and depending on what colours, as well as colour combinations you go for, this transformation can either be for the better or worse. This is where colour theory comes in - and knowing the basics of these colour rules is the best way to prevent the latter scenario from happening.

Colour theory is how interior experts design and decorate rooms and homes and select the best shades for every space. It’s about knowing what different colours and tones feel like and evoke, how to use the colour wheel in order to create the best colour combinations and more.

‘We often think of colour as a visual decision, but it’s also biological,’ says Jen Devaney, Frenchic Paint’s colour consultant. ‘Different colours affect the brain and nervous system in measurable ways. This is called chromotherapy, or colour therapy. And while it’s often associated with holistic healing, the science is well-established.’

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(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

Cathryn Sanders, head of creative at Earthborn, continues, ‘Colour theory is about understanding the relationship between colours and the atmosphere they create within a room.'

'It looks at how tones interact with one another, how they respond to light and texture, and the emotional response they can evoke.’

Mastering colour theory is the way to a harmonious and stylish home – and this is how to harness its powers.

How to use colour theory

Even if you’re not familiar with the rules of colour theory, you’ve likely heard of some of the well-known rules that are based on it – I’m talking about the likes of the 60-30-10 colour rule or the unexpected red theory which became a major home decor trend a couple of years ago and remains very popular to this day.

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Here are some of the experts’ top tips to take away from the vast teaching of colour theory.

Warm vs cool colours

(Image credit: Future PLC/Kristy Noble)

Different colours evoke different emotions – and a lot of this comes down to whether they’re warm or cool colours. You should choose one or the other depending on what room you’re decorating and what atmosphere you’re looking to create.

‘Warm colours (reds, oranges, yellows) tend to stimulate the senses and increase energy. They’re great for social spaces like kitchens and dining rooms. Cool colours (blues, greens, violets) help lower stress, reduce heart rate, and promote focus and are ideal for bedrooms, bathrooms, and home offices,’ Jen at Frenchic explains.

Analogous vs complementary colour schemes

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‘Colour also influences how we behave and experience a space. Softer colour palettes can help a room feel more restful and grounding, while stronger contrasts or brighter accents can encourage creativity, focus or conversation,’ Cathryn at Earthborn says.

This is also referred to as an analogous colour scheme - a colour scheme which uses colours close together on the colour wheel - and a complementary colour scheme, which pairs together colours that sit opposite one another on the colour wheel.

‘Colours that sit closely together on the colour wheel tend to create a softer and more harmonious feel, while contrasting shades can bring depth, energy and definition when used thoughtfully,’ Cathryn adds.

Tonal vs contrasting colour schemes

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Flow is an important word when it comes to interior design and decorating – and one that I’ve been hearing more often lately. One of the easiest and most important ways to make sure your space has the right flow is through colour.

‘Beyond mood, colour theory helps create flow throughout the home. Tonal colour palettes can make interiors feel harmonious and connected, while thoughtful contrast can draw attention to architectural details or introduce personality without overwhelming the space, such as the peek-a-boo effect,’ Cathryn at Earthborn says.

While the peek-a-boo theory is the perfect example of a contrast, the popular colour drenching and newer double drenching method are ways to embrace a tonal scheme.

Light and size perception

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

‘It also changes how we perceive proportion and light. Lighter shades can help smaller rooms feel more open and airy, while deeper colours can add comfort and intimacy to larger spaces that may otherwise feel cold or impersonal,’ Cathryn says.

One of the well-known tricks of making a small room look bigger is by painting a light colour as these shades reflect light. The same goes for rooms that lack natural light.

A lesser known way to visually open up a small space is by using a hue that’s light and cool on the walls – for example, the Dulux Bright Skies shade, available at B&Q.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Kristy Noble)

‘Colour theory is about understanding how colour, light and texture work together to shape atmosphere and emotion in a way that feels personal and reflective of how someone wants to live within their home,’ Cathryn concludes.