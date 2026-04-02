B&Q has just launched their own egg barbecue, and at £500, it’s £950 cheaper than the cult Big Green Egg .

A kamado-style BBQ is one of the best BBQs you can buy. They’re beloved by chefs due to the superior flavour they create compared to a typical charcoal barbecue. If you’re the sort of person who takes barbecuing seriously, you don’t need me to explain why these styles of grill are so popular.

Yet there’s no denying that these BBQs can be pricey. So, I’m always looking for affordable kamado-style BBQs so you can up your cooking skills without breaking the bank. B&Q’s GoodHome Sagami Orange Charcoal Egg BBQ is the latest to impress us. Here’s why.

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B&Q GoodHome Sagami Orange Charcoal Egg BBQ £500 at B&Q Bake, grill, sear and smoke all year round with this egg BBQ. It's incredibly versatily, offering ppremium temperature control and even cooking every time. With one of these BBQs at the helm, it's incredibly easy to impress your guests.

Over the past few years, we’ve seen several brands try to replicate the success of the Big Green Egg BBQ. From Aldi’s budget kamado BBQ that cost just £299.99 when it landed in the middle aisle last summer to Habitat’s tiny table-top kamado BBQ , which is a great starter BBQ at just £120.

If you need something larger, B&Q’s orange egg is an excellent alternative. With the power to grill, smoke, bake or sear, it’s the perfect addition to any outdoor kitchen , even promising consistent cooking results in cold and windy weather (so you can use it all year round).

(Image credit: B&Q)

It has an integrated thermometer and cast-iron vent to allow for temperature control, while its stainless steel air vents and cooking grid help ensure even cooking. On each side of the orange egg, you will find two foldable bamboo side tables for prep space, bamboo handles and four easy-roll castors to help move it into place.

It comes with a five-year warranty, and B&Q states it has been built to last for summers to come. While we haven’t tested the B&Q orange egg ourselves, this style of BBQ has received a big thumbs up from Ideal Home’s expert reviewers. The main things to know about egg BBQs are that they’re incredibly versatile and worth the investment if you take cooking seriously.

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I've also rounded up the egg BBQs we have tested and can vouch for.