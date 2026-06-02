This vibrant kitchen pairs two trending colours in an unusual way to create a high contrast kitchen that is sure to raise a smile
It's a cheerful mix of colour and efficient design
Home Notes
WHO LIVES HERE?
Giles and Suzi Edwards-Alexander live here with their daughter.
THE PROJECT
A kitchen extension as part of the renovation of a four-bedroomed, four-storey period house in North Wales.
TOTAL COST
£100,000
When Giles and Suzi moved from central London to rural North Wales, they found themselves with a home of two halves.
‘The front of the property dates back to the 1870s, while the back of the house was built in the 1700s,’ explains Giles. ‘The kitchen was unfortunately tucked away from the living spaces, and we wanted to connect it.’
An extension soon solved this problem, and the spacious new kitchen-diner now sits as the vibrant heart of the family’s home.
Working closely with kitchen company Pluck to bring their vision to life, the couple landed on a striking kitchen colour combination with wooden detailing. ‘Our kitchen isn’t for everyone, but we wanted to be bold,’ says Suzi. ‘And Pluck’s palette helped us to be braver than we thought we ever could be.’
Amid the strident pink and green scheme, the kitchen is home to an abundance of hidden storage, statement seating and mixed materials to add balance.
‘As the kitchen faces west, we didn’t want to be blinded by the sun reflecting off shiny surfaces, so we chose Silestone quartz in Ethereal Glow for the island worktop, which creates a soft, warm glow,’ says Suzi. ‘We also used distinctive London Plane wood throughout the space. It has an incredible grain and it’s a nod to our time in the city.’
‘Giles wanted a space where he could make coffee, so we created this dedicated nook with a fridge in the cabinet underneath it.’
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‘Banquette seating was on our wish list, so Pluck created this curved corner design in London Plane with concealed storage.'
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Maddie Balcombe joined the Ideal Home team as Editorial Assistant in December 2024. Having always been a keen writer and reader, she graduated from Cardiff University with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism, and a Master’s degree in Magazine Journalism, in June 2024.
Maddie’s time at university cemented her interest in homeware and interior design; deciding how to decorate her new dorm room was a highlight of each year!
After her studies, Maddie kickstarted her career by freelancing for a number of women’s lifestyle magazines – including Woman&Home and Woman’s Weekly – before making the leap to interiors and joining the Ideal Home team full-time.