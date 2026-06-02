This vibrant kitchen pairs two trending colours in an unusual way to create a high contrast kitchen that is sure to raise a smile

Home Notes WHO LIVES HERE? Giles and Suzi Edwards-Alexander live here with their daughter. THE PROJECT A kitchen extension as part of the renovation of a four-bedroomed, four-storey period house in North Wales. TOTAL COST £100,000

When Giles and Suzi moved from central London to rural North Wales, they found themselves with a home of two halves.

‘The front of the property dates back to the 1870s, while the back of the house was built in the 1700s,’ explains Giles. ‘The kitchen was unfortunately tucked away from the living spaces, and we wanted to connect it.’

An extension soon solved this problem, and the spacious new kitchen-diner now sits as the vibrant heart of the family’s home.

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A confident mix of coral, pastel pink and emerald green is finished with detailing in warm London Plane wood. Kitchen in Ritzy, Ruskin Blossom and Ferndale, price on request, Pluck. Silestone worktop, price on request, Cosentino (Image credit: Pluck / Rachael Smith)

Working closely with kitchen company Pluck to bring their vision to life, the couple landed on a striking kitchen colour combination with wooden detailing. ‘Our kitchen isn’t for everyone, but we wanted to be bold,’ says Suzi. ‘And Pluck’s palette helped us to be braver than we thought we ever could be.’

Amid the strident pink and green scheme, the kitchen is home to an abundance of hidden storage, statement seating and mixed materials to add balance.

‘We love the recessed pill-shaped handles in London Plane – they’re sensory and beautiful, but practical too.’ Asteria pendants in Pearl White, £229 each, Umage at Royal Design. Try Weathered oak stool in Black, £175, Cox & Cox (Image credit: Pluck / Rachael Smith)

‘As the kitchen faces west, we didn’t want to be blinded by the sun reflecting off shiny surfaces, so we chose Silestone quartz in Ethereal Glow for the island worktop, which creates a soft, warm glow,’ says Suzi. ‘We also used distinctive London Plane wood throughout the space. It has an incredible grain and it’s a nod to our time in the city.’

‘Giles wanted a space where he could make coffee, so we created this dedicated nook with a fridge in the cabinet underneath it.’

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‘Banquette seating was on our wish list, so Pluck created this curved corner design in London Plane with concealed storage.'