After buying and transforming several homes over the years, Ian and Lana finally settled on their 'final move' – an Arts and Crafts-style country house with rendered walls and a red tiled roof. They've always made each home theirs, and with this new one, they knew straight away it would need some work.

When they bought the house, it had a small bedroom with a tiny ensuite and just not large enough for what the couple wanted.

The aim was to upgrade and make it their own with a more refined flow for everyday use.

Latest Videos From

Kurv matt white freestanding bath from BC Designs (Image credit: BC Designs / Darren Chung)

With sloping ceilings, the space had a lot of potential but was definitely going to be challenge to add an ensuite to.

'Our previous bedroom had the smallest ensuite and shower room – so tiny that I could only just squeeze into the shower but could hardly move. I do not have that problem now,' says Lana.

(Image credit: BC Designs / Darren Chung)

Ian and Lana wanted to create an ensuite that was eye-catching yet practical, and ideally with a large modern bath and walk-in shower. They love the colour teal so wanted that to be their main shade.

'I felt that it would give a more relaxed feel to bring the colours of the outside inside, so hence more greens, browns and golden colours,' explains Ian.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Logistical challenges

(Image credit: BC Designs / Darren Chung)

Due to the nature of the space Ian and Lana did have some challenges. 'We had to raising part of the first floor extension 28inches higher than the original flooring, and consequently raised the roof too. This allowed for the elevated gym ceiling below, which now makes it split level from the dressing room into the bedroom and ensuite,' explains Ian.

(Image credit: BC Designs / Darren Chung)

Clever details

'We incorporated plenty of clever features, perhaps the top one was creating the lowered wall divider between the bedroom and ensuite and placing wrought iron spindles atop for support.'

The iron supports really pack a punch and work so well with the rest of the design – a true design feature that enhances the space whilst being practical at the same time.

The Kurv matt white freestanding bath from BC Designs is a real statement piece too, and can be bespoke-painted to match a scheme.

Ian adds, 'Another feature is at the side of the bath with the tinted glass, achieving a glimpse of the ensuite from beyond, allowing more light into the bedroom and providing a bolder look and feel.'

The tinted glass in the shower and bath end was by Glass & Glazing Solutions Ltd.

The wall-hung vanities are from Hudson Reed (Image credit: BC Designs / Darren Chung)

Whatever the size of your bathroom, storage is key, and for Ian and Lana, it was important to have his and hers style with a bathroom cabinet and tall unit each. They chose wall-hung vanities from Hudson Reed to create a more spacious feel and completed the look with brushed gold fixtures and fittings.

Walk this way

The tinted glass in the shower and bath end was by Glass & Glazing Solutions Ltd (Image credit: BC Designs / Darren Chung)

The couple used the same tinted glass for the shower as the piece at the end of the bath. Again, the twin option was chosen, and the shower heads match.

A bench was incorporated at the side of the walk-in shower – if you have the space, then this design feature is always useful for getting dressed and for storing lotions on.

(Image credit: BC Designs / Darren Chung)

Get the look