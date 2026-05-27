'Our kitchen went from dark with a bad layout to doubling in size and full of natural light!'

Elle and Jonathan's home is classic detached Victorian but needed modernising when they moved in – it had a small kitchen that didn't work or fit properly with the proportions of the rest of the house.

Another issue was the light. Elle explains, 'There was no natural light at all because it only had a few small windows, so it was dark and not ideal for busy family life.'

What the couple really wanted was an open-plan layout with a design that was warm, inviting and felt 'lived-in', with clear zones where they could enjoy views of the garden. 'Our inspiration was to create a kitchen with optimum function and flow that could accommodate our needs; from cooking and entertaining to socialising and working.'

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The design brief

(Image credit: The Main Company / Chris Snook)

'For the design, we saw that influencer Reena Simon had collaborated with The Main Company on a kitchen collection so when we saw her aesthetic we knew we wanted to use elements like fluted cabinets and soft woods in our design.'

Elle and Jonathan decided that a kitchen extension idea would be the answer as it would give them a spacious, multifunctional and bright kitchen as well as more living space.

'Alex at Main really understood our challenge and helped to create a kitchen that is as light and functional as it is stunning. Considering the flow of the kitchen to the garden was important given the step change in visibility, we spent a few months carefully mapping through the right colours, tones and textures as well as layout and use of space.'

A work in progress

(Image credit: The Main Company / Chris Snook)

'As we decided to have the builders and the landscapers for the garden in at the same time, the house being a construction site with so many people wasn’t easy,' says Elle.

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The plan was to start remodelling the garden with significant structural work to create several flowing tiers. 'This allowed the landscapers to finish with the exception of finishing touches around the perimeter of the house, whilst the kitchen building got underway. The extension shot up surprisingly quickly, and whilst it was tricky living in a makeshift space at the front of the house, our new kitchen was soon being fitted in time for Christmas. To be honest, I think we were lucky with this project as we worked with a good team, and it largely went to plan.'

Innovative lighting solutions

(Image credit: The Main Company / Chris Snook)

One of the main issues with the original kitchen was the lack of light which made the space feel both small and dark. Creative solutions were needed to totally upgrade the former kitchen into one that Elle and Jonathan desired.

'Adding more light was a key part of our design brief, so the new floor to ceiling windows and large skylight over the roof of the extension have completely transformed it.'

Other design aspects that were implemented to cultivate more light were the white work tops across the units and island, light floor tiles and the back wall and ceiling were painted white.

(Image credit: The Main Company / Chris Snook)

Three fluted glass pendants were placed above the island for ambience and task lighting as well as clever additions, 'The lighting is really well designed. It’s as zoned as the room itself, layered across ceilings, inside and outside of cabinets, on shelves and even around the edge of the large skylight in the ceiling. People spontaneously comment on the range of options and dimming functionalities,' explains Elle.

Bringing the outside in

(Image credit: The Main Company / Chris Snook)

'When designing the kitchen with Main, we wanted to bring the outdoors indoors, so we introduced lots of wood cladding and a nature-inspired colour palette with green and rust painted cabinets along with the use of other woods throughout,' says Elle.

The colours the couple chose are Slaked Lime on the walls, Invisible Green on the kitchen cabinetry and Heat on the kitchen island, all by Little Greene.

(Image credit: The Main Company / Chris Snook)

'For me, the cladding from Main is my favourite design element in the room. It makes me feel like I’m in a ski chalet in the mountains as it’s so warm, welcoming and rustic, and it adds so much character and texture to the kitchen,' says Elle.

Storage solutions

(Image credit: The Main Company / Chris Snook)

Kitchen storage ideas were an important aspect – from fluted glass wall units that allow the light to pass through, to floor-to-ceiling cabinetry. 'Every space in the new kitchen has been utilised to its best ability with plenty of storage throughout, different seating options and touches of our personal style at every point. We also opened up the doorways into the back lounges so you can see and walk right through.'

(Image credit: The Main Company / Chris Snook)

Elle and Jonathan chose a combination of 'on view' storage and hidden which really adds an eclectic mix to the kitchen design.

'I really like our bespoke brass panel on the wall that ‘dresses up’ a gold pan hanging rail next to the range cooker. Not only is it a very functional way to store pots and pans, but it also looks good! It was handmade by a local artisan and has a marble effect reflecting the rustic orange tones in the room. It almost feels like a piece of artwork!'

Recreate Elle and Jonathan's kitchen style

Great value Berkfield Home Kitchen Wall Cabinet with Glass Door in Artisan Oak £57.99 at B&Q This is a great value oak style wooden wall cabinet with glass doors that allow you to see your tableware easily. Sturdy and well made, choose two alongside each other for extra storage. Acoustic Naturewall SlatWall Acoustic American Walnut Slatted Wall Panel, 2.4 x 0.6m £129 at Nature Wall Slatted panels are a great way to add a more natural yet contemporary feel to your space, and bring warmth and character too. Space saving B&Q Rothley Brushed Antique Brass Effect Stainless Steel Kitchen Accessory Rail £22 at B&Q Keep pots and pans on display with this antique style brass hanging rail that will add charm to your kitchen.

'The kitchen is a totally different space now as it has doubled in size and allowed us to live in a new way. Previously, it was so hard to cook, entertain or work in there due to the lack of light, limited space and bad layout. It was designed for Victorian times, not 2026! The choice to add an extension was the best thing we could have done – and we have never looked back. It totally transforms the flow of the house and spending time in here is a joy. We can’t wait to get home at the end of the day to relax and spend time together.'