Pearl Lowe's pink bathroom is the epitome of 1920s elegance, teamed with antique buys

Fashion and textile designer Pearl Lowe, and her husband Supergrass drummer Danny Goffey, have recently returned to city life in London. The couple's pied-a-terre is a two bedroomed flat in the heart of Notting Hill and it encompasses Pearl's unique style perfectly.

Author of the Faded Glamour series of interior books, Pearl is well placed to design this charming flat that's full of original features. After designing her vintage kitchen which is full of treasures and understated elegance, next on the list was the bathroom and Pearl teamed up with iconic bathroom company BC Designs to help transform this key space into one that's oozing vintage glamour.

Art deco influences

(Image credit: BC Designs / Darren Chung)

Previously, the bathroom had been 'a functional shower room' that was rather dark.

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'I’ve always been obsessed with 1920s Paris – the glamour and the sense of romance. I wanted the bathroom to feel like a forgotten corner of the Left Bank: decadent, slightly cinematic, and full of atmosphere rather than perfection,' says Pearl.

Pearl chose Bert & May's metro skinny tiles in Little Greene Rolling Fog and Iris that were used vertically.

There were some issues initially due to unmovable pipes, Pearl explains, 'The pipework ran straight across the floor, which completely dictated the layout. Instead of hiding the problem, we turned it into a design feature, creating subtle steps to conceal it and Bert & May's Hampton large hexagonal white marble tiles which gave the solution real beauty.'

The statement piece

(Image credit: BC Designs / Darren Chung)

The most transformative aspect of the makeover was the bath, 'Without question,' says Pearl.

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However, there was some discussion as to whether the bath Pearl had chosen would work in the space. 'The BC Designs freestanding Senator bath with feet was deemed too big, too heavy, and too impractical by our builders, but I was determined. Now it’s a statement piece in the room, completely grounding the space. It has changed everything.'

Let in the light

(Image credit: BC Designs / Darren Chung)

'The bathroom was dark, so we added a piece of star-etched glass. It catches the light in the most unexpected way, subtle and almost dreamlike,' says Pearl. Recreate this look without investing in new glass by checking out Purlfrost's Sunburst patterned window film.

To enhance this faded glamour Art Deco feel Pearl used the windowsill for extra decoration, 'I’ve placed all my vintage perfume bottles along the bottom, and it looks so beautiful.'

Vintage detailing

(Image credit: BC Designs / Darren Chung)

Pearl wanted to create a vintage look teamed with contemporary elements like the 'striped' tiled walls. The classic looking towel radiator, basin taps and shower in brass add warmth to the scheme and soften the overall look which gives it a more glamorous feel.

(Image credit: BC Designs / Darren Chung)

The Victorian washstand by deVOL has a marble topped sink and offers storage for towels underneath and on the side.

Antique finds

(Image credit: BC Designs / Darren Chung)

'My favourite part of the bathroom is the small vintage shelf I rescued from our beach house. It’s full of trinkets, objects, and little fragments I’ve collected over the years, which I keep adding to. I often lie in the bath staring at it.'

For a similar pink shade to the wall behind the shelf try Crimson Red by Farrow & Ball.

(Image credit: BC Designs / Darren Chung)

Pearl loves to spend time scouring vintage fairs and antique markets for unique finds to create her iconic romantic style in her home.

'The makeover has completely changed how I use the bathroom now, it went from being a purely functional shower room to a space you want to stay in. The deVOL marble-topped sink and Senator bath brought in a sense of elegance and indulgence. Now it feels like a room for lingering, not rushing.'

Shop Pearl's vintage bathroom look