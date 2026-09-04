'Morning pantries' are the solution to a hectic breakfast routine – here's how to create one in your kitchen

September has rolled around once more, and with that comes the renewal of routine. Whether your household is back to school or you simply have that September itch that never really disappears, tweaking your kitchen pantry ideas will help mornings to run smoothly.

A morning pantry is our favourite way to ensure that the morning routine is as argument-free and fuss-free as possible. It takes a regular pantry area and turns it into a zone that is designed for sacred morning rituals, whether yours involves tea and toast or coffee and cereal.

If you're designing a pantry from scratch, now is the perfect time to think about all of the details that will make it work for your morning routine. But if you're looking for smaller tweaks to add retrospectively, there will be something in here for you, too.

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1. Decant essentials

(Image credit: Tom Howley)

This small tweak makes a huge difference to how your pantry functions. While we recommend decanting dried goods in your kitchen cupboards anyway, doing so in a pantry dedicated to your morning routine makes for a clutter-free experience that starts your day off on the right foot.

Decanting cereal, coffee and tea into clear containers means that you can easily keep track of when stocks are running low. This is key to maintaining a household when life gets busy, and prevents anyone from putting an empty cereal box back into the pantry.

It also makes it much easier for children to help themselves. Cereal containers with smaller openings or a dispenser will prevent too many spillages from occurring.

OXO Oxo Pop Cereal Box Storage Container £17.50 at John Lewis These cereal containers have a handy pop top which keeps food fresh and makes it easy to decant. Dunelm Stackable Rectangle Storage Container £2.50 at Dunelm These stackable containers are perfect for taller shelves as it makes the most out of the available space. M&S Medium Ribbed Glass Storage Jar £6 at Marks and Spencer UK This ribbed jar is equal parts functional and stylish. The dark wood can be matched to wood throughout your space for a cohesive look.

2. Create an appliance station

(Image credit: Future/Bee Holmes Photography)

This morning pantry feature requires a bit more forward planning, but when done well, changes the game completely. An appliance garage layout turns your pantry into a dedicated spot for housing a kettle, toaster and coffee machine, so you can shut the doors on mess once the morning routine is over.

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When you come back from the school run, you can close off the chaos of the morning and enjoy clean, clutter-free worktops in the rest of your kitchen.

'Practicality is just as important as aesthetics, so make sure there’s sufficient worktop space and easy access to power points,' recommends Tom Howley, the bespoke kitchen company’s creative design cirector. Map out the layout before you begin the build to ensure the plug sockets are in the right place, and that there's enough height for your appliances.

3. Think about layout and doors

(Image credit: Herringbone House)

It's not just the interior of the pantry that needs to be considered, it's the overall cupboard, too. Opting for double doors is a practical design decision as it allows the pantry to operate as a focal point, and means you can easily access the entire space. Pocket doors, however, are also a handy choice for those with a small kitchen.

'A pocket door or concealed section can hide coffee machines, toasters and other appliances when they’re not in use, while dedicated internal storage keeps breakfast essentials easy to reach,' adds Ntola Obazee, brand director of Kutchenhaus .

'Think about the layout of the pantry, keeping everything you reach for within easy access - from the coffee machine for that first cup of the day to open shelving with enough height for cereals, dry food and everyday essentials,' she adds.

4. Don't forget lighting

(Image credit: Herringbone House)

It won't be long until mornings get much darker, so make sure you prep for the change in seasons by adding soft kitchen lighting ideas to your morning pantry.

Integrated lighting on shelving and motion-sensored task lighting will provide illumination where you need it the most, and you won't even need to turn the big light on.

For added style, rechargeable lamps are perfect for a pantry area, and you can move them around the room as the day continues.

Gritin Gritin Under Cabinet Kitchen Lights Rechargeable 2 Pack £18.98 at Amazon UK These handy adhesive under cabinet lights can be attached beneath shelves for useful illumination. Next The Set 2 Pack Brass Rechargeable Table Lamps £60 at Next UK Next's The Set range has incredible value - this set of two rechargeable lamps means you can pop one in a pantry and one on a worktop. H&M Rechargeable table lamp £26 at H&M This affordable rechargeable lamp is perfect for a kitchen as it's wipe clean.

September is the perfect time to reorganise your cooking space. These small kitchen storage ideas will help you declutter for the new season.