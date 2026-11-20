We all have that awkward dead zone in a kitchen. Maybe it's the space on top of a kitchen cabinet or the narrow gap under the kitchen worktop. For me, it is an empty fireplace, a boxy-shaped opening in the wall, where all that remains of the original fireplace is a mantel surround.

In my Edwardian London flat, storage is tight, especially in the kitchen, and I wasn't about to let a whole cabinet-sized space go unused. So I turned to the oldest trick in the book, adding a curtain, to turn it into a secret storage space for all the things I didn't want on show in my kitchen.

This simple and extremely affordable trick to turn a dead zone into hidden storage isn't new; it's one our grans had been using for decades to hide things away. However, over the last few years, cupboard curtains and sink curtains have been rediscovered and emerged as a breakout home decor trend. When done well, they not only create additional storage, but also add character and colour to a room.

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The best part is they're also very affordable to install. I created mine for just £12 in 30 minutes.

(Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

I'd say I'm more a 'tryer' than a confident 'DIY-er', so I took every shortcut going when making up my curtain. I spent £4 on a black 40-70cm tension rod from Dunelm, so I didn't have to battle with drilling any holes. At this point, I could have invested in one of Dunelm's £15 cupboard curtains, or repurposed a large tea towel to speed the job up even more, but I had a large leftover piece of Linwood fabric that I wanted to repurpose.

(Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

To keep sewing to a minimum, I used Wundaweb hemming tape (£3.25 at John Lewis) to neaten up the edges. I also used a pack of small curtain rings with clips for £3.60 from John Lewis that I could clip onto the fabric to avoid sewing a rod pocket. All I had to do was trim the fabric to size, turn the edges over the hemming tape and fix it in place using an iron. Then I left the fabric to cool for ten minutes to check the tape had adhered properly.

This was the longest and fiddliest part of the process; I'll admit to being a bit slapdash with my faux hemming. Instead of using carefully placed pins and a measuring tape, I might have opted for the less reliable 'eyeballing' method. Please don't look too closely at my curtain, as you'll notice a severe lack of straight edges.

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(Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

Once it was up, all that was left was to organise what I wanted to hide in my new secret storage. Inside, I've stacked my Ninja Creami ice cream maker, which I don't use often enough to keep on the kitchen worktop, but is too big to hide in any of my cupboards. I've also stowed my Karcher window vacuum, which I have to use every morning to battle the condensation on my single-glazed windows.

Finally, I stowed away my vacuum cleaner. I have a folding Shark vacuum cleaner, which means I can neatly tuck it into the boxy space behind the new curtain. Most of the best Shark vacuum cleaners fold down for easy storage, which is one of the main reasons I love mine so much.

This curtain hack is incredibly versatile. I used mine in an old fireplace, but I've seen it used to disguise storage in the dead zone above kitchen cabinets, under worktops and even over awkward doorway ledges. A little creativity and a piece of fabric are all you need to create your own secret storage.