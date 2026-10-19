If you’re like me, your under-the-sink cupboard is probably overflowing with bottles, brushes, sponges and cloths. That’s one reason Joseph Joseph’s new CleanTech Tool Set with Caddy Organiser (£60 at Amazon) stood out to me. But it’s not the only reason.

As I test the best cleaning products as my day job, I had the pleasure of testing out Joseph Joseph’s debut CleanTech set last year. Most of the bigger tools have since become a huge part of my personal cleaning routine, and the additional pole organiser has been great for storing them out of the way in my small home. However, it hasn’t quite tackled the clutter of cleaning bottles and smaller essentials under my sink.

That's where Joseph Joseph’s new caddy shines. It includes some of my favourite tools, and the grab-and-go design holds the tools and extra cleaning bottles you’ll need for an effective whole-home clean. Then you can store it inside a cupboard door, making the most of every precious inch of available storage.

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Joseph Joseph Joseph Joseph CleanTech Cleaning Tool Caddy Set Cleaning Kit £60 at Amazon UK This space-saving cleaning caddy also comes with three tools and a large carry handle to make cleaning even easier.

The Joseph Joseph CleanTech Caddy actually solves a few of the problems I face in my home, and not just my struggle to be like the people with consistently tidy under-the-sink cupboards . It also solves the problem I face when I want to clean upstairs, but have inevitably left the cleaning tools and products I need downstairs. I know I'm not alone in that struggle, either.

And while you can buy a cheap cleaning caddy (like this £3 caddy from Dunelm ) to cut down on running up and down the stairs, these caddies are often bulky and take up a lot of cupboard space when not in use. Something I personally don’t have a lot of.

(Image credit: Joseph Joseph)

However, the CleanTech Caddy attaches to the inside of the cupboard with the included mounting bracket and screws, and its super-slim design means you should still be able to close the cupboard door even when the inside is full.

Of course, it’s also worth decluttering your cleaning products every now and then, just to make sure you’re not holding onto out-of-date chemicals (guilty), empty bottles (very guilty), and cloths that have seen better days (very, very guilty).

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But the CleanTech Caddy isn’t just a caddy. It also includes three tools: the CleanTech Dual-sided Surface Scrubber, CleanTech 2-in-1 Glass Cleaning Tool, and CleanTech Telescopic Extension Pole.

This is a streamlined setup compared to the original set that I have, but as the scrubber and the squeegee-like tool are some of my most-used tools, it makes sense.

They’re ideal for cleaning bathrooms, kitchens, and windows, and choosing fewer tools gives you extra caddy space for your preferred cleaning bottles. Alternatively, you could top up the set with tools you know you’ll definitely use, since everything in the CleanTech range can be bought separately.

So, you could build your own bespoke cleaning caddy, and these are some of the favourite tools I’ve tried (and loved).

Joseph Joseph Joseph Joseph CleanTech 2-In-1 Tile Scrubber and Grout Brush £17 at Amazon UK As the name suggests, this cleaning brush is designed for tiles and grout, offering tougher bristles that get right into the nooks and crannies of your kitchen and bathroom. Joseph Joseph Joseph Joseph CleanTech 3-In-1 Detail Cleaning Brush £8.50 at Amazon UK This smaller detailing brush is a handy 3-in-1 tool. It has flat bristles, V-shaped bristles, and an integrated scraper to remove grime buildup. Joseph Joseph Joseph Joseph CleanTech Carpet Rake £12.50 at Amazon UK I put this new pet range to the test a few months ago, and I couldn't recommend this carpet rake more. It's ideal for removing pet hair from carpets and rugs, and it works wonders on human hair, too.

So, will you be snapping up this caddy? I already have the tools, but thankfully there's the option to buy the caddy on its own for just £29, so I'll be doing just that!