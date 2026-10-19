Joseph Joseph just gave their cult cleaning range a tiny home update – it’s a must-have for homes with limited storage space
Say goodbye to your cluttered under-the-sink cupboard
If you’re like me, your under-the-sink cupboard is probably overflowing with bottles, brushes, sponges and cloths. That’s one reason Joseph Joseph’s new CleanTech Tool Set with Caddy Organiser (£60 at Amazon) stood out to me. But it’s not the only reason.
As I test the best cleaning products as my day job, I had the pleasure of testing out Joseph Joseph’s debut CleanTech set last year. Most of the bigger tools have since become a huge part of my personal cleaning routine, and the additional pole organiser has been great for storing them out of the way in my small home. However, it hasn’t quite tackled the clutter of cleaning bottles and smaller essentials under my sink.
That's where Joseph Joseph’s new caddy shines. It includes some of my favourite tools, and the grab-and-go design holds the tools and extra cleaning bottles you’ll need for an effective whole-home clean. Then you can store it inside a cupboard door, making the most of every precious inch of available storage.
The Joseph Joseph CleanTech Caddy actually solves a few of the problems I face in my home, and not just my struggle to be like the people with consistently tidy under-the-sink cupboards. It also solves the problem I face when I want to clean upstairs, but have inevitably left the cleaning tools and products I need downstairs. I know I'm not alone in that struggle, either.
And while you can buy a cheap cleaning caddy (like this £3 caddy from Dunelm) to cut down on running up and down the stairs, these caddies are often bulky and take up a lot of cupboard space when not in use. Something I personally don’t have a lot of.
However, the CleanTech Caddy attaches to the inside of the cupboard with the included mounting bracket and screws, and its super-slim design means you should still be able to close the cupboard door even when the inside is full.
Of course, it’s also worth decluttering your cleaning products every now and then, just to make sure you’re not holding onto out-of-date chemicals (guilty), empty bottles (very guilty), and cloths that have seen better days (very, very guilty).
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But the CleanTech Caddy isn’t just a caddy. It also includes three tools: the CleanTech Dual-sided Surface Scrubber, CleanTech 2-in-1 Glass Cleaning Tool, and CleanTech Telescopic Extension Pole.
This is a streamlined setup compared to the original set that I have, but as the scrubber and the squeegee-like tool are some of my most-used tools, it makes sense.
They’re ideal for cleaning bathrooms, kitchens, and windows, and choosing fewer tools gives you extra caddy space for your preferred cleaning bottles. Alternatively, you could top up the set with tools you know you’ll definitely use, since everything in the CleanTech range can be bought separately.
So, you could build your own bespoke cleaning caddy, and these are some of the favourite tools I’ve tried (and loved).
I put this new pet range to the test a few months ago, and I couldn't recommend this carpet rake more. It's ideal for removing pet hair from carpets and rugs, and it works wonders on human hair, too.
So, will you be snapping up this caddy? I already have the tools, but thankfully there's the option to buy the caddy on its own for just £29, so I'll be doing just that!
Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!