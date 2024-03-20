Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale is now live and these Shark discounts are the best thing to shop
These Amazon Spring Deal Days discounts on Shark vacuums are worth shopping if you want to get ahead with your spring cleaning
Amazon's Spring Deal Days event is officially underway, and we reckon the Shark discounts you can get as a result are the best thing to shop on the entire website right now.
Yep, with money off several of the brand's bestselling cordless, upright, and handheld vacuums thanks to Amazon Spring Deal Days, there couldn't be a better time to prepare for your yearly spring clean.
There's a reason that the Shark brand features heavily in our guide to the best vacuum cleaners money can buy, not least because of the quality and innovation you'll get with a Shark vacuum. Design perks such as the DuoClean brush head, which toggles between carpet and hard floors with the touch of a button, and Flexology, which easily pivots to reach under furniture, will make an instant difference in your cleaning routine.
If you need help in identifying which Shark vacuum is the best fit for your home, make sure to check out our guide to the best Shark vacuum cleaners, where we've tried, tested, and decoded the specifications of the bestselling models. Or if you already know which bestselling vacuum you want, keep reading for some truly excellent discounts.
How to shop on Amazon Spring Deal Days
To get the most advantageous discounts on Amazon Spring Deal Days, your best bet is to sign up to Amazon Prime, or redeem your free 30-day trial if you've never signed up before. With Prime, you get next-day delivery and access to events like Spring Deal Days, where discounts can be up to 50%.
Amazon Spring Deal Days Shark discounts
Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107653&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FShark-Ultra-Lightweight-Duster-Crevice-Removable-IW1511UK%2Fdp%2FB0CG2BQ6KB%2Fref%3Dsr_1_5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
was £349.99, now £189.00 at Amazon
This is Shark's newest release from last year that I have tried and loved, as evidenced in our <a href="https://www.idealhome.co.uk/house-manual/cleaning/shark-detect-pro-cordless-vacuum-cleaner-iw1511uk-review" data-link-merchant="idealhome.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Shark Detect Pro review. It has four different technologies to detect dirt and dust in your home and is super lightweight too. The suction is fantastic too, and now it's at a certified bargain price. Pick it up while you can!
Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum [1 Battery] | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=8065&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fsharkclean.co.uk%2Fproduct%2Fshark-stratos-anti-hair-wrap-plus-pet-pro-cordless-vacuum-1-battery-iz400ukt-zidIZ400UKT" data-link-merchant="sharkclean.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
was £499.99 now £279.00 at Shark
This is a first-class vacuum now available at an extremely good price. When I tested it I loved the ability to add the capsule in to erase bad odours, and the suction power and hair pick up for a cordless vacuum is second to none. For less than £300 thanks to Spring Deal Days, it's a total steal.
Shark StainStriker Pet Stain & Spot Cleaner | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107653&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FShark-StainStriker-Hose-Cleaning-Lightweight-PX200UKT%2Fdp%2FB0CFV97B7G%2Fref%3Dsr_1_21%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
was £169.99, now £129.00 at Amazon
This stain remover and spot cleaner is a TikTok and Instagram sensation, and for good reason. When I saw it in use on the demo day as it was announced, I was so impressed by its power and compact size. It's now a total bargain price too.
Shark Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner ICZ300UKT |
<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107653&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB099S9912G%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
was £429.99, now £279.00 at Amazon
This is a more hefty vacuum, but it's particularly strong on vacuuming up pet hair, which is why it always features in our round up of the best vacuums on the market. During our tests, we found it has all of the power of a corded vacuum cleaner but in cordless form. A win win!
Shark Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner NV620UKTSB | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107653&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FShark-Upright-Cleaner-NV602UKT-Lift-Away%2Fdp%2FB08CKWG1L9%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
was £229.99 now £149.00 at Amazon
Get the best of both worlds with this Shark vacuum that transforms from upright to portable. Simply lift the main unit away from the wand to easily clean stairs, furnishings, and vacuum underneath furniture without heavy lifting.
Shark Anti-Hair Wrap with Flexology and True Pet IZ201UKT | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=8065&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fsharkclean.co.uk%2Fproduct%2Fshark-classic-anti-hair-wrap-cordless-vacuum-iz201uk-zidIZ201UK" data-link-merchant="sharkclean.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
was £349.00 now £199.99 at Shark
This cordless model boasts all the same credentials as the existing Anti-Hair Wrap vacuums only with an extended battery life to offer even longer cleaning times. This model provides up to 80 minutes run time for a deep cleaning experience.
Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner [WV361UK] | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107653&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB08W5CXXCZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
was £180.00, now £168.00 at Amazon
Wandvac is a winning release from Shark. It has a handheld vacuum that comes with attachments to convert it into a super lightweight stick model, in a range of funky colours.
Shark WandVac 2.0 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner WV270UK | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107653&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FShark-Cordless-Handheld-WV270UK-Lightweight%2Fdp%2FB09NW6XGB5%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
was £179.99 now £163.99 at Amazon
A handheld vac that is also cordless is always going to be unbelievably helpful at home, and this one from Shark really goes the extra mile, with incredible suction and the sleekest possible design. You can get it now for 9% cheaper and never struggle to clean up crumbs again.
Where to shop Shark deals
Thanks to the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, Amazon is most definitely the best place to shop for a Shark vacuum right now, but if you like to shop around and compare prices, these are the other retailers we'd recommend taking a look at.
- Amazon deals: save on the complete Shark range today
- AO.com Shark deals: amazing savings on cordless and more
- Curry's Shark savings: they put their best discounts front and centre
- Shark Clean deals: exclusive Shark vacuum savings
- Very deals: save up to £170 on Shark upright and cordless vacuums
FAQs
Which Shark vacuum should I buy?
There are so many options when it comes to choosing the right Shark vacuum cleaner for you. In fact, it can be a little overwhelming. There are some key things to know when it comes to shopping for a Shark vacuum deal, which can make that choice a little easier.
For a start, the way the Shark vacuum range is extensive. Subtle differences such as the number of batteries or the different accessories you can get with your new vacuum will change the model number and price, so think carefully about which attachments and the number of batteries you'll need when shopping.
When does the Amazon Spring Sale Days event end?
Amazon's Spring Sale Days event is running from the 20th to the 25th of March 2024 at midnight. The sale will see discounts across the Home & Garden category on Amazon, with huge brands like Shark, Ninja, Vax and a range of Amazon's products such as the Echo and Alexa available at discounted prices.
Prime members will also receive access to shop WOW! Deals across the event, which are limited-time offers from well-known brands, so if you're a Prime member, keep your eyes peeled for those.
After writing for all of Future's Homes titles, Molly is now an Ecommerce Editor at Ideal Home, working across a range of shopping content to find the best buys for your space. Previously, she was the Staff Writer at TopTenReviews, another Future site, where she covered home content, which to a US audience is anything from turkey fryers to ride-on lawn mowers. Now, she spends her time writing reviews of appliances she’s tested at home and at our testing facility (we're talking air fryers, vacuums, dehumidifiers and more!), as well as curating buying guides. She's a certified Consumer Expert for several product categories after passing a five-step program including hands-on experience, consumer interviews and extensive research into her specialist areas including kitchen appliances and vacuums.
