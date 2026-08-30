Replacing scruffy or mismatched door handles is a quick and easy way to elevate your interiors – here's how to do it in 30 minutes

There are certain fixtures and fittings around the house that get a little overlooked, shuffled down to the bottom of the priority list beneath the more obvious elements of a home, such as kitchen units, flooring, wall colour and so on. However, it is these same small details can actually completely ruin an otherwise perfect interior scheme.

Door handles are a great example of this – despite being touched and used multiple times a day and acting as the final decorative flourish for your internal doors, they are often just not given the attention they deserve. In my own house, many of the door handles are the same as when we bought the house – definitely not original to the Edwardian period it was built in but instead, cheap plastic afterthoughts. They really let things down.

If your own door handles are doing little for your decor, the good news is that this is an easy DIY project to get stuck into – my step-by-step guide is here to take you through everything you need to know to getting the job done.

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How do you choose the right handles for your door?

(Image credit: Buster + Punch)

New hardware is one of the best ways to update your doors and can instantly make a front door look expensive as well as those inside your house. Before changing your door handles you will obviously need to choose new ones to replace the old.

David Turner, head of product at Leader Online, has some tips on which style works best where. 'The type of door handle should be consistent with the style of the door, as well as how the room is used.

'Lever-on-rose handles are sleek and contemporary and work well on modern internal doors, while lever-on-backplate handles are more suited to traditional or period-style homes,' continues David. 'For bathrooms, choose a handle that has a built-in privacy lock, or pair it with a separate thumb-turn lock. For a more cohesive look, it's also a good idea to match the finish of your handles to other hardware in the room such as cabinet handles, taps or light fittings.'

Shop stylish door hardware

Finish options Wayfair Heritage Brass Heritage Door Handle £63.99/pair at Wayfair Available in a range of four stylish finishes, including this elegant brass, this door traditional-style door handle works with a standard UK tubular latch, making replacement easy. Classic design Amazon Moquin Flat Ball Passage Door Knob £11.99 at Amazon This classic black door knob is designed to fit perfectly in the palm of the hand, is easy to fit and comes complete with all necessary hardware for installation. Sleek finish B&Q Colours Lagow Nickel-effect Stainless Steel Curved Latch Door handle £14/pair at B&Q If it's something a little more modern you're after then this sleek, streamlined nickle-effect handle could be just the thing – it has a push-on rose for a neat finish too.

David Turner Social Links Navigation Head of Product at Leader Online David Turner, Head of Product at Leader Online, has vast knowledge of doors, floors, tiles, worktops and panelling – based on his 15 years of experience in the homes and interiors industry.

How long does it take to replace a door handle?

This is one of those perfect small DIY jobs to undertake if you don't have days to spare for a home update.

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'It takes most people 10 to 20 minutes per door to change a door handle,' reveals David Turner. 'If you are swapping the handle style and need to change the fixing holes or replace the latch, the time may be closer to 30 to 45 minutes.

'It’s a very doable DIY project for most homeowners if you measure carefully and take your time,' adds David. 'The key is to choose replacement handles that match where your latch and screws are currently located, as this will make installation much easier.'

What you'll need to replace a door handle

Before getting started you need to assemble together all the tools and materials required to get the job done. Thankfully, most of these already probably feature in most home toolkits.

If you are still in the process of choosing new door handles, Chris Woodhouse, building and decor category director at Wickes, has some handy tips. 'Check the door’s thickness, which will typically be 35mm to 44mm. It is also important to see whether the new set you are considering uses standard surface screws or bolt-through fixings.

'Before buying replacements, it is helpful to inspect the existing tubular latch too,' adds Chris. 'If the old handle was sagging, the internal latch spring may be worn out and require replacing at the same time.'

Getting organised is key here if you want the job to run smoothly. Here's what you'll need:

Replacement handles

Screwdrivers – the Wera Kraftform 350 Screwdriver from Amazon is a great Phillips model, while for a flathead the Magnusson Standard Flat head Screwdriver from B&Q is a good buy

Tape measure such as this STANLEY 5m Tape Measure from Amazon, which is nice and solid

Pencil

If you're fitting a different style of handle, you may also need a drill with the correct wood bit. 'Having a 2mm to 2.5mm pilot drill bit and a manual screwdriver on hand prevents wood splitting and accidental scratches during installation,' advises Chris Woodhouse.

Chris Woodhouse Social Links Navigation Building and decor category director at Wickes

Replacing door handles step-by-step

1. Remove existing handles

Once unscrewed the old handle should easily come away. (Image credit: Wickes)

Before you can fit a new handle you obviously need to remove the old one.

Keep the door open while you are working so that you can see both sides and use your screwdriver to remove the screws holding the handle in place.

'Begin by unscrewing the current handles on either side of the door and removing them,' says David Turner. 'Then remove the spindle and check that the new handle is compatible with the existing latch and fixing holes.'

Any old holes that won't be covered by the new handle can be filled with wood filler, sanded and repainted.

Quick drying Everbuild Multipurpose Wood Filler £4.69 at Amazon No home should be without this handy wood filler which can be used to put right all kinds of imperfections, both indoors and out. It is easy to sand smooth and and paintable in just two hours.

2. Remove the latch

Once the handle is unscrewed and the spindle pulled out, the latch, visible from the side of the door, should pull out (Image credit: Getty Images)

This next step depends a little on the type of door handle you are replacing. If the new handles are compatible with the existing latch things will be simpler.

'If you’re replacing the handle with the same size and style, you can usually use the existing latch,' explains David Turner. 'If not, you'll need to remove the old latch to fit the new one.'

You can see the visible section of the latch on the side of the door – this is the strike plate. Unscrew the top and bottom screws and it should all pull out. Use a chisel if it resists your efforts.

3. Measure the backset

This next step is really important in terms of ensuring everything lines up between the old and new sections of your door.

Using a tape measure, take the distance between the inside edge of the door and the centre of the hole where the old handle was – this is known as the 'backset' and it needs to match the new latch. In some cases latches are adjustable to make life a little easier.

4. Insert the new latch

The new latch should slide into the space left by the old and can then be screwed into place (Image credit: Getty Images)

Providing your new latch fits into the opening left by the old one, this step should be simple.

Slide the new latch into the space where the original one was and screw the strike plate in, ensuring the bevelled side is facing the door jamb.

You can now insert the new spindle through the holes in the door and the latch which, if you've measured correctly, will line up.

5. Fit the new handle

The new handles should fit over the spindles and can now be screwed into place. (Image credit: Wickes)

Finally, it is time to secure your new handles or knobs into position.

Start with one side, threading the spindle through the hole in the handle, and then do the same with the other side, ensuring the two sides line up with one another.

Screw into place. Some styles of knobs and handles come with additional face plates which fit over the inner plate to hide the screws.

Test the door a few times to check everything is working smoothly.

FAQs

Your internal doors probably see a lot of use on a day-to-day basis – so keeping them looking fresh and in-keeping with the rest of your interiors should be a priority as shabby or mismatched doors can quickly make your whole home look a little tired.

'One of the fastest ways to modernise internal doors is to change the handles, but replacing the hinges, latch plates and escutcheons in the same finish gives a much more polished result,' says David Turner.

'If they look tired, painting internal doors or adding a wood stain can do wonders too,' adds David. 'Upgrading door stops or adding decorative moulding to plain doors is another cost-effective way to give them a more premium look.'

If your doors are in really poor condition, or have been replaced at some point in the past with a style that just doesn't work with the rest of your decor scheme, it might be time to consider replacement. There are so many beautiful interior door ideas to consider – including some ingenious space-saving models.