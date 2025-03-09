Experts urge homeowners and renters to complete these 7 home maintenance jobs in March for a worry-free spring

The sun is shining, the temperatures are rising, and you’re probably gearing up to spend the next few months hanging out in the garden. Before you do that, though, it’s a good idea to tick these home maintenance jobs for March off your to-do list.

Just like the home maintenance jobs for February , certain months lend themselves extremely well to certain tasks both in and out of the home. And as March welcomes a new season, it’s all about spring cleaning (in fact, the exact date you should start cleaning is this month), saying goodbye to the winter months, and enjoying the sunshine as much as possible. But this does require a little work on your part.

Luckily, these home maintenance tasks for March won’t take you long - but they will make an impact. And experts say you should tick them off your to-do list before the end of the month so you can enjoy the spring season worry-free.

1. Clean your windows

If you tick just one home maintenance job for March off your to-do list, let it be cleaning your windows . After all, as Gill Baker, B&Q ’s Head of Décor, explains, ‘While the brighter days are much appreciated, the sun will highlight any dirt and marks on glass and windows that haven’t been cleaned throughout the winter.’

This can make your house look and feel dirty both inside and out, so it’s a good idea to employ the use of the best window cleaning tools to get this quick job done. And while everyone has their own methods for cleaning windows (I personally love the water-free Dishmatic window cleaning hack ), Gill has shared her foolproof method.

‘After removing any loose dirt, use a microfibre cloth and a window cleaning solution or washing up liquid mixed with warm water to wipe down window panes. Next, use a squeegee to wipe away the excess water. Finally, dry the windows with a dry microfibre cloth – leaving sparkling clean window panes.’

However, it’s worth noting that many people miss a step when cleaning their windows. This is echoed by Edith Langford, stylist at interiors brand Corston Architectural Detail , who says, ‘Don't forget about the tracks, fasteners, and window stays. Accumulated dirt can cause windows to become stiff, making them difficult to operate.’ So, use one of the best vacuum cleaners and a dusting attachment to keep these areas debris-free.

2. Assess your home security

It’s extremely important to keep your home security system in full working order during the darker months of the year, but many people get a little lax when the longer and brighter days come along. However, this is the worst possible thing you can do.

David Joyson, Chief Customer Officer at Homeprotect , explains, ‘It is always a good idea to make sure your home is safe and well-protected from any potential burglary threats, particularly if you plan to go away over the upcoming bank holidays or for a prolonged period in the summer.’

He adds, ‘Increase security measures on points of entry by installing or upgrading to good quality deadbolts and locks on windows and doors. Installing burglar alarms or smart security systems with motion detection can provide added protection and peace of mind.’

It’s also important to keep up with the maintenance of these security systems. I personally use the eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit from Amazon for my driveway at the back of my house, and I make sure that I wipe down the lens and charge it up at least once a month throughout the year - but I notice that it gets particularly dirty in March when the pollen count increases and the sun starts to shine. So, I tend to clean it more regularly in March.

3. Complete garden maintenance

There are so many things to do in the garden in March , and you probably won’t need much convincing to head outside and enjoy the spring sunshine. But what, specifically, should you be ticking off your home maintenance jobs for March in the garden?

Andy Simms, from MyBuilder.com , says, ‘Begin by checking fencing, gates, or any other wooden structures for rot or wind damage. Repair where possible and consider getting a professional in to replace anything that isn't salvageable. Stain or treat fences and sheds, etc, now, to keep them strong and presentable for spring and summer.’

It may be that you also need to use one of the best pressure washers in order to remove algae from a fence or re-seal your decking to keep it in top form during the next few high-traffic months. A sealant like this Ultimate Decking Oil Natural 5L from Amazon should do the trick.

Make sure you get digging in March, too. Andy says, ‘Homeowners may also need to complete other garden tasks, such as digging out weeds from their garden, or applying a layer of mulch to keep weeds down. This will help your spring flowers grow without interference, as well as giving you plenty of space to plant new bulbs.’

4. Clean your carpets and rugs

When was the last time you cleaned your carpets? If you can’t remember, March is the perfect time to tick this job off your to-do list. You can even tie this March maintenance job into your spring cleaning checklist so you give your home a much-needed refresh after the winter months.

Whether you want to clean your carpets or clean a shag rug , Gill advises, ‘Warmer days are also a great time to wash rugs and curtains before hanging them out to dry in the fresh air. For rugs or carpets that need an extra bit of TLC, try using a rug beater to remove any ingrained dust and dirt or a specialist spray cleaner to target problem marks.’

And while the best carpet cleaners can certainly help you along the way, it is possible to clean a carpet without a machine if you don’t want to splash the cash on a new appliance. You can also use a specific carpet shampoo or baking soda and white vinegar as a DIY alternative.

If you want to tackle specific stains, you may need a tougher cleaner that will target the area - like this Dr. Beckmann Carpet Stain Remover from Amazon (which I can vouch for after getting a red wine stain out of my rug!). And it’s a good idea to remember these stain removal golden rules for the best results, too.

5. Pollen-proof your space

With March marking the official start of spring, you may start to notice the tell-tale signs of hay fever in your home. Whether it’s itchy eyes or sniffly noses, your home environment can make hay fever symptoms so much worse. That’s why it’s always a good idea to pollen-proof your home in March.

Of course, the best air purifiers can work wonders to reduce the pollen levels in your house and reduce your hay fever symptoms. But that’s not the only thing you can do. Keeping an eye on your windows and cleaning your curtains and blinds regularly can also help immensely.

Sally Denyer, Product Specialist at California Shutters , explains, ‘One way to reduce the amount of pollen that enters through our windows is by sealing any cracks and gaps around the windows and between the window pane and the frame. To seal any gaps, we can start by using a sealant to fill them in. Tape, even sellotape, may work for a temporary fix to give your window a tighter seal and make it less draughty.’

Maintaining a regular cleaning schedule and damp dusting rather than dry dusting (I swear by the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster from Amazon) will also work wonders, as you’ll be able to trap and remove any pollen that does make its way into your home quickly and efficiently. So, if anyone in your family struggles with seasonal allergies, you should definitely add this task to your list of home maintenance jobs to complete in March.

6. Declutter your bedroom

For most people, spring cleaning will be in full swing in March - so why not add some decluttering into the mix, too? This month is the perfect time to declutter your bedroom and allow you to transition your sleeping space away from winter.

It may be that you get rid of an old duvet you no longer want or need, or it may be that you choose one of the best decluttering methods to declutter your wardrobe.

Becca Stern, Creative Director and Co-Founder of Mustard Made , says, ‘As the winter months wrap up, it's the perfect time for a spring reset to get everything in order! I always feel like the bedroom is a good place to start, especially as your bedside is one of the first and last things you see each day. Keeping this space tidy and neatly organised can encourage a great night's sleep.’

Just make sure that you have a plan when you declutter your bedroom and keep yourself armed with the best decluttering products so you can get this done as quickly and efficiently as possible. After all, you’ve got the spring sunshine to enjoy!

7. Clean your log burner

With many people gearing up to switch their heating off , those with wood burning stoves may also be looking to cool down their use. That makes March the perfect time to clean your log burner and shut it down for spring.

Joanna Humphreys, Fire & Stove Expert for Direct Stoves , explains. ‘Following lots of use during winter, March is a great time to complete some stove cleaning admin! Ensure the stove has completely cooled before cleaning, and wear protective gloves.’

She adds, ‘ Use a small spade to carefully remove ash from the stove and transfer it to a metal ash container or bucket. After 24 hours, dispose of the cooled ash safely outdoors, away from any bushes, trees or other materials that might catch fire.’

You should also pay particular attention to cleaning the log burner glass . Amazingly, you can use the charcoal produced by your stove to do this. Simply dip a damp cloth into the charcoal and gently wipe it over the glass. Then, use another clean cloth to wipe away any leftover residue.

FAQs

How to keep track of home maintenance?

The easiest way to keep track of home maintenance is to split your tasks up by month. After all, there are certain tasks that lend themselves to certain months - like fixing fences after the harsh winter months or cleaning your windows throughout the summer.

With this monthly home maintenance calendar, you can then divide your tasks up further by taking one task per week or weekend. This will allow you to tick them off your to-do list without encroaching on your much-needed spare time.

Is 2 hours cleaning a week enough?

If you have a small house and just want to give your home a quick once-over, two hours of cleaning per week should be ample. However, if you want to give your small house a deep clean, it’s likely that you’ll need to spend a bit longer on this task.

For bigger homes, two hours of cleaning probably won’t be enough - especially when you have multiple high-traffic areas (like living rooms, dining rooms, and bedrooms) to contend with. This is based on one person cleaning, though, so if the whole family chips in you may be able to get it all done in two hours.

These are the home maintenance tasks for March that I’ll be ticking off my list this month, but have you got any others in mind? Let us know what you’re getting up to this month in the comments!