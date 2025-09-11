'It convinced me to buy my new home' – this is the bedroom feature house buyers want, according to property experts

If you're planning to sell your home in the near future or you're renovating a property with resale in mind, experts have revealed that there's one bedroom feature that can be a crucial tipping point for house buyers.

Kitchens and bathrooms are often considered to be the rooms that sell a house, but property experts say that well-designed bedrooms are gaining in importance to buyers.

In fact, whether you're looking for small bedroom ideas to make a tiny boudoir look bigger, or working with a larger space, estate agents say that incorporating this one key bedroom feature can make the difference between a quick sale and no sale.

According to Rachel Lansdell, estate agent at Preston Baker, integrated bedroom storage has become one of the most sought-after features for home buyers.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

'High-quality integrated wardrobes are a strong selling point,' says Rachel. 'They offer a sleek, built-in look and save buyers the expense and hassle of sourcing wardrobes themselves.'

Having recently moved into a house with built-in wardrobes in the master bedroom and second bedroom, I can confirm that buying a house with cleverly integrated fitted wardrobe ideas has been a huge plus point.

I now live in a semi-detached house with small and slightly awkwardly shaped bedrooms. Finding freestanding furniture to fit them would have been difficult, so the fact that both rooms already had well-designed built-in storage was a huge bonus for me.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It was also a big tick in favour of this property compared to other properties I viewed, where I could foresee bedroom wardrobe ideas were going to be a headache.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

Plus, I already knew from previous experience that pre-existing furniture bought for a different property rarely works as well in a new home, and investing in new furniture – especially on top of moving costs – is an expense no one needs.

Being able to unpack my clothes from the packing boxes and store them straight into the fitted wardrobes made moving so much less stressful and meant less disruption to everyday life during those first few weeks and months of transition into a new home.

Aesthetically, I think the floor-to-ceiling storage also looks far more streamlined than freestanding furniture would in such a small space.

'With busy lifestyles driving a growing demand for organisation and simplicity, clever storage solutions are more sought-after than ever,' agrees Joanne Dodsworth, bedroom expert at Wren Bedrooms.

'Integrated storage not only maximises space but also brings a sleek, high-end feel to a room, reminiscent of a luxury hotel. This boosts its overall appeal to buyers.'

(Image credit: Wren Bedrooms)

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe storage ideas, there are multiple places you can buy fitted wardrobes ready-made.

IKEA's bestselling customisable PAX wardrobe system is a popular option due to its lower cost, and there are a multitude of IKEA PAX hacks that can transform the flatpack staple into a bespoke storage solution. Or, you can opt for tailor-made storage from Wren Bedrooms, Sharps, B&Q, and more.

Just make sure you've thought through what you need to incorporate into your bedroom storage before you shop. Our guide to all the things you need to know before buying a fitted wardrobe can help.

And if you have fitted wardrobes already? Perfect! However, Rachel does add an important caveat, which is that 'the condition is key'. Fitted wardrobes that are looking tatty aren't going to make for a quick sale. So a little TLC is important.

'Ensure all doors and drawers are in working order and clean any mirrored surfaces thoroughly,' advises Rachel. 'Buyers will appreciate well-maintained, functional storage.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

that Do our property experts have any other top tips for making a bedroom more appealing to home buyers? After all, investing in fitted wardrobes may help to sell your home faster, but it isn't a solution all of us can afford.

'To stand out, houses need to feel like a home, and that starts with the spaces people retreat to,' says Joanne. 'The bedroom needs to feel like a sanctuary,' agrees estate agent Rachel. 'A well-staged bedroom won’t necessarily sell the home on its own, but it can absolutely help seal the deal.'

Then, think about how you dress the bed to make the room feel as comfortable and relaxing as possible. 'One of the simplest yet most effective investments is in quality bedding and stylish accessories,' advises Rachel. 'A few elegant cushions, a luxurious throw, and coordinated linens can completely transform the feel of a bedroom.'

Invest In Bedding Dunelm Pure Cotton Plain Dye Duvet Cover £12 at Dunelm You don't need to spend a fortune on dressing your bed to appeal to buyers. Investing in some affordable crisp white bedding can make a big difference and is an easy way to recreate that 'hotel-luxe' look. Above all, make sure your bedding is clean and well-ironed for instant appeal. Add Layering DUSK Mohair Style Throw £9 at Dusk.com 'Add visual interest through texture,' says Rachel, 'a neatly folded throw on the bed and a few accent cushions can work wonders.' You can pick up affordable cushions and throws at lots of places, but DUSK has some great options. Use Textured Storage H&M Large Braided Storage Basket £12.99 at H&M UK Then, 'add life with tactile accessories,' advises Rachel. 'Think rattan baskets and indoor plants. These touches make the room feel warm and lived-in, not staged. And, 'above all, declutter.'

Plus, unlike fitted wardrobes, which are naturally going to need to remain in your old house should you decide to sell up and move on, 'these items are also portable,' adds Rachel, 'so you can take them with you to your next home.'

'It’s a small spend with a big impact,' assures Rachel. And with all of the associated costs involved with moving house, some ways to increase your houses appeal to buyers without breaking the bank is very welcome news.