I’ve recently moved home, and while the house itself is bigger, my clothes storage space is much smaller - and it’s very noticeable. But while I could simply ignore my overflowing wardrobe, I wouldn’t be a very good organising expert if I didn’t tackle the problem head-on. That’s why I couldn’t buy these 60 Pcs Hanger Connector Hooks (£6.99 at Amazon) quick enough.

Yes, I’ve gone from having a dedicated dressing room to organising a wardrobe that’s barely big enough for the two of us. And although we have big plans to improve our clothes storage setup eventually, we just don’t have the money right now. So when my Editor suggested I try these £7 hanger clips to make the most of the vertical space in my small wardrobe, I knew I had to add them to my basket.

These Amazon hooks work with your existing hangers so you can double-up (or even triple-up) on your hanging items without needing a wider wardrobe. And they’re the cheap-but-cheerful addition my cluttered, messy wardrobe has been crying out for.

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Yoosso 60 Pcs Hanger Connector Hooks £6.49 at Amazon UK This pack of 60 will go a long way, and comes in a choice of white, black or green colourways.

I’m always on the hunt for the things people with tidy wardrobes should always have, and utilising vertical space is something all of these clutter-busting products have in common.

And these S-shaped Hanger Connector Hooks can be slipped onto a hanger’s top metal hook (often called the head) to hang another garment or two… or three. Then it will only take up vertical space rather than horizontal space on the wardrobe rail, meaning you can squeeze even more on there.

These can then help create order in your wardrobe, allowing you to hang T-shirts from T-shirts, jumpers from jumpers, and even trousers from trousers. This way, you know where everything is, and you won’t have to rifle through your entire wardrobe to find the specific T-shirt you’re after.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jenny McFarlane)

If you like to be as organised as possible, you could even use these hooks to create outfits for the week ahead. You could hook your trousers and jacket over a shirt that’s hooked on the rail, so you only have to grab one hanger when it’s time to get dressed.

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Ideal Home’s Senior Digital Editor, Jenny , bought these connector hooks for her wardrobe a few months ago, and she can’t rave about them enough. However, she has offered me some valuable advice that goes against the listing images on Amazon - and it’s particularly important if you have a small wardrobe where you need to maximise every available inch of space.

‘The Amazon pictures show the connectors on wooden hangers, but they work so much better when you use slimline hangers with them,’ she told me. ‘Slimline hangers just make it even more effective, as the wooden hangers add so much more bulk.’

Jenny adds, ‘I’ve been able to fit so many more clothes in my wardrobe without it bursting at the seams thanks to this space-saving combo, and I think they’re worth every penny.’

Thankfully, slimline hangers don’t cost a fortune either. They can also be bought on Amazon, and you can buy a pack of 30 Amazon Basics Slim Velvet Non-Slip Hangers for just £12.79.

But if you don’t want to buy any new hangers, they are compatible with most standard hangers, no matter whether you have wooden, wire, plastic or velvet hangers.

Alternatives to shop

Latoxcaa Space-saving Hangers for Clothes, 8 Pcs £9.99 at Amazon UK We've previously raved about these hanger clips, too. They're not quite the same as the ones Jenny uses, but they're still cheap, cheerful, and effective. Set of 10 Hanger Clips £2 at Dunelm These hanger clips are more expensive when you look at the price of each singular clip, but a pack of 10 might suit you better. Plus, it may be available to click and collect in as little as 2 hours. Joseph Joseph Joseph Joseph Orderly Long Garment Hangers, Set of 2 £15 at Amazon UK If your wardrobe only needs some light organisation, these Joseph Joseph long garment hangers allow you to at least tidy up your longer garments.

Thank goodness for clever little products like this!