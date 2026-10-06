6 genius buys I’m snapping up to autumn-proof my tiny hallway – they’ll curb clutter and stop muddy shoes in their tracks

My top picks for a spotless entryway this muddy season

Lauren Bradbury&#039;s avatar
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Country-style hallway with green panelling on the wall and autumnal accents and decor
(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

While it may be the smallest area of a home, a hallway often has to do double duty in autumn. And if you’re already annoyed by piles of muddy boots, soggy umbrellas, and wet coats cluttering your entryway, you’re not alone. Luckily, you can do something about it.

Yes, we all know how important it is to organise a hallway and keep it clean and tidy year-round. But the difference between your quick whip-around and people with consistently clutter-free hallways is that the latter tidy less because they use smart storage solutions that solve their problems… rather than add to them.

These clutter busters are non-negotiables when you’re working with a small footprint and a lot of extra autumnal essentials. So, these are my top picks to keep the mess under control and stop muddy shoes in their tracks.

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Don't let your hallway become a cluttered, soggy mess this autumn! And once you've snapped up these genius buys, I'd suggest investing in one of the best mops to help you out, too.

Lauren Bradbury
Lauren Bradbury
Content Editor (House Manual)

Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!