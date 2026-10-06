6 genius buys I’m snapping up to autumn-proof my tiny hallway – they’ll curb clutter and stop muddy shoes in their tracks

While it may be the smallest area of a home, a hallway often has to do double duty in autumn. And if you’re already annoyed by piles of muddy boots, soggy umbrellas, and wet coats cluttering your entryway, you’re not alone. Luckily, you can do something about it.

Yes, we all know how important it is to organise a hallway and keep it clean and tidy year-round. But the difference between your quick whip-around and people with consistently clutter-free hallways is that the latter tidy less because they use smart storage solutions that solve their problems… rather than add to them.

These clutter busters are non-negotiables when you’re working with a small footprint and a lot of extra autumnal essentials. So, these are my top picks to keep the mess under control and stop muddy shoes in their tracks.

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SONGMICS 3-Tier Shoe Rack, Metal Shoe Storage Organiser £9.99 at Amazon UK Proper shoe storage is a must in autumn, and this extremely affordable option gives your muddy shoes a proper home during the wetter months. This one comes with three tiers, but you can choose from six size options and four colourways to suit your hallway, depending on your space and needs. Argos Home Round Umbrella Stand £30 at Argos Soggy umbrellas are some of the worst clutter offenders in autumn, especially if they're dumped on the floor to 'dry' on their own. By popping them in their own umbrella stand, you can keep your floors clear and clean - and simply grab your dry brolly on your way out of the door. Muddy Mat Highly Absorbent Microfiber Door Mat £14.78 at Amazon UK I already have two of these in my home - one by my front door and another by my back door. These ultra-absorbent mats instantly soak up moisture and mud from mucky paws and dirty shoes, stopping grime from being tracked into your home. Then, you can just pop them in the washing machine. Argos Home Pack of 5 Coat Hooks View at Argos Wet coats and bags deserve proper storage, too. These handy hooks keep your autumn jackets safe by the front door while letting them dry off after a soggy walk. You can also use them for anything else you normally throw on the floor or stairs, giving it a proper home in a memorable spot. Next Natural Malvern Slim Basket £36 at Next UK Autumn brings with it a distinct change in weather. Instead of losing gloves, hats, and scarves to the depths of your bag or the back of your clothes drawers, keep them in a basket like this in the hallway. This slimline design is perfect for smaller spaces, and the lid lets you hide the contents, too. Hammer & Tongs 4 Pair Welly Stand Unit £20 at Dunelm Sometimes a shoe rack just isn't big enough for the welly boots you don for your weekend walks. Instead, a boot holder like this is ideal for keeping them - and your hallway floors - safe. If you have a covered porch, I'd recommend storing this out there, so you can free up extra space in your small hallway.

Don't let your hallway become a cluttered, soggy mess this autumn! And once you've snapped up these genius buys, I'd suggest investing in one of the best mops to help you out, too.