Asda Boxing Day sale 2020 – what’s worth buying, including Yankee Candles and a Russell Hobbs microwave

Didn’t get what you really wanted for Christmas? Us either! That’s why we’re jumping straight into the Asda sale this Boxing Day, to treat ourselves to some homeware.

We’ve found plenty to fall in love with. There’s the stylish – from those Instagram favourite giraffe plates to a gorgeous black kettle. And there’s the practical – Pyrex dishes or a new microwave, anyone? Plus, there are a few treats, like discount Yankee Candles and some uber-cheap bedding to snuggle down with. Enjoy!

Asda Boxing Day sale – quick links

Asda Russell Hobbs microwave deal

Russell Hobbs manual microwave, was £58.96, now £39, Asda

Ding! This microwave deal is cooked and ready. It has six power levels and a defrost setting for any thawing emergencies. View Deal

Asda pan set deal

Scoville Neverstick 5 piece pan set, was £65, now £32.50, Asda

With a milkpan, two saucepans, 24cm frying pan and a free 20cm frying pan included, this half-price set will cover most cooking needs. View Deal

Asda Slumberdown bedding deals

Slumberdown Supreme Comfort Duvet 10.5 Tog, was £24, NOW £12, Asda

This non allergenic duvet can be popped in the washing machine and tumble dryer, so it’s not just super soft, it’s super practical. View Deal

Slumberdown Supreme Comfort pillows x 2, was £16, NOW £8, Asda

There’s pillow set to match, too. They offer medium support and have a soft microfibre cover. View Deal

Asda tableware deal

George Home Giraffe dinner set, was £15, now £12, Asda

The plates and bowls were an Instagram hit over the summer. Made from porcelain, they are dishwasher and microwave safe. View Deal

Asda Yankee Candle deal

Yankee Cherry Vanilla large jar candle, was £13.47, now £9, Asda

Fill your home with notes of plump cherries and rich, creamy vanilla. This candle has a burn time of 125 hours. View Deal

Asda Pyrex deal

Pyrex glass roaster with lid, was £8, now £5, Asda

Christmas dinner leftovers would stay fresh in this oven ready dish. View Deal

Asda kettle deal

George Home Matte Black textured kettle, was £20, now £15, Asda

Save a fiver on this stylish Scandi-style kettle, which has an energy saving one-cup setting. View Deal

Which of these bargains will you be bagging this Boxing Day?