Asda Boxing Day sale 2020 – what’s worth buying, including Yankee Candles and a Russell Hobbs microwave

Plus Pyrex, Yankee Candle, Slumberdown and more big reductions
Amy Cutmore Amy Cutmore
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Didn’t get what you really wanted for Christmas? Us either! That’s why we’re jumping straight into the Asda sale this Boxing Day, to treat ourselves to some homeware.

    We’ve found plenty to fall in love with. There’s the stylish –  from those Instagram favourite giraffe plates to a gorgeous black kettle. And there’s the practical – Pyrex dishes or a new microwave, anyone? Plus, there are a few treats, like discount Yankee Candles and some uber-cheap bedding to snuggle down with. Enjoy!

    Asda Boxing Day sale – quick links

    Asda Russell Hobbs microwave deal

    Russell Hobbs manual microwave, was £58.96, now £39, Asda
    Ding! This microwave deal is cooked and ready. It has six power levels and a defrost setting for any thawing emergencies.

    View Deal

    Asda pan set deal

    Scoville Neverstick 5 piece pan set, was £65, now £32.50, Asda
    With a milkpan, two saucepans, 24cm frying pan and a free 20cm frying pan included, this half-price set will cover most cooking needs.

    View Deal

    Asda Slumberdown bedding deals

    Slumberdown Supreme Comfort Duvet 10.5 Tog, was £24, NOW £12, Asda
    This non allergenic duvet can be popped in the washing machine and tumble dryer, so it’s not just super soft, it’s super practical.

    View Deal

     

    Slumberdown Supreme Comfort pillows x 2, was £16, NOW £8, Asda
    There’s pillow set to match, too. They offer medium support and have a soft microfibre cover.

    View Deal

    Asda tableware deal

    George Home Giraffe dinner set, was £15, now £12, Asda
    The plates and bowls were an Instagram hit over the summer. Made from porcelain, they are dishwasher and microwave safe.

    View Deal

    Asda Yankee Candle deal

    Yankee Cherry Vanilla large jar candle, was £13.47, now £9, Asda
    Fill your home with notes of plump cherries and rich, creamy vanilla. This candle has a burn time of 125 hours.

    View Deal

    Asda Pyrex deal

    Pyrex glass roaster with lid, was £8, now £5, Asda
    Christmas dinner leftovers would stay fresh in this oven ready dish.

    View Deal

    Asda kettle deal

    George Home Matte Black textured kettle, was £20, now £15, Asda
    Save a fiver on this stylish Scandi-style kettle, which has an energy saving one-cup setting.

    View Deal

    Which of these bargains will you be bagging this Boxing Day?

