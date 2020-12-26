Asda Boxing Day sale 2020 – what’s worth buying, including Yankee Candles and a Russell Hobbs microwave

Didn’t get what you really wanted for Christmas? Us either! That’s why we’re jumping straight into the Asda sale this Boxing Day, to treat ourselves to some homeware.
We’ve found plenty to fall in love with. There’s the stylish – from those Instagram favourite giraffe plates to a gorgeous black kettle. And there’s the practical – Pyrex dishes or a new microwave, anyone? Plus, there are a few treats, like discount Yankee Candles and some uber-cheap bedding to snuggle down with. Enjoy!
Asda Boxing Day sale – quick links
- HALF PRICE Scoville Neverstick 5 piece pan set, was £65, now £32.50
- HALF PRICE Slumberdown bedding: duvet now £12 and pillows from £8
- George Home Giraffe dinner set, was £15, now £12
- Save £20 on a Russell Hobbs microwave, now just £39
- Save on Yankee Candle large jar candles
- Save on Pyrex dishes
- George Home Matte Black textured kettle, was £20, now £15
Asda Russell Hobbs microwave deal
Russell Hobbs manual microwave, was £58.96, now £39, Asda
Ding! This microwave deal is cooked and ready. It has six power levels and a defrost setting for any thawing emergencies.
Asda pan set deal
Scoville Neverstick 5 piece pan set, was £65, now £32.50, Asda
With a milkpan, two saucepans, 24cm frying pan and a free 20cm frying pan included, this half-price set will cover most cooking needs.
Asda Slumberdown bedding deals
Slumberdown Supreme Comfort Duvet 10.5 Tog, was £24, NOW £12, Asda
This non allergenic duvet can be popped in the washing machine and tumble dryer, so it’s not just super soft, it’s super practical.
Slumberdown Supreme Comfort pillows x 2, was £16, NOW £8, Asda
There’s pillow set to match, too. They offer medium support and have a soft microfibre cover.
Asda tableware deal
George Home Giraffe dinner set, was £15, now £12, Asda
The plates and bowls were an Instagram hit over the summer. Made from porcelain, they are dishwasher and microwave safe.
Asda Yankee Candle deal
Yankee Cherry Vanilla large jar candle, was £13.47, now £9, Asda
Fill your home with notes of plump cherries and rich, creamy vanilla. This candle has a burn time of 125 hours.
Asda Pyrex deal
Pyrex glass roaster with lid, was £8, now £5, Asda
Christmas dinner leftovers would stay fresh in this oven ready dish.
Asda kettle deal
George Home Matte Black textured kettle, was £20, now £15, Asda
Save a fiver on this stylish Scandi-style kettle, which has an energy saving one-cup setting.
Which of these bargains will you be bagging this Boxing Day?