We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prepare to host the five days of Christmas in style, with a high-desirable bar cart to serve seasonal tipples in style. Cheers to this much-coveted accessory being included in Black Friday bar cart sales to make the humble drinks trolley affordable for all homes.

Drinks trolleys have been THE accessory that all homes have been hankering after this year. Even before lockdown the nation was staying at home more, entertaining became simplified from our own living rooms. One thing that can instantly project a space into a place made for entertaining is a bar cart.

Black Friday bar cart sales

Once an icon of the 70s home, this once indulgent accessory has become the must-have of the modern home.

You’re unlikely to pick a drinks trolley up for less than £100 – unless Primark or B&M bring their designs out again, but they sell out quicker than you can sink a Mojito. But there are are great prices to be had during the Black Friday sales.

Amazon HAKU Furniture Trolley: was £149.99, Now £115.99

In bronze this compact drinks trolley is the understated way to follow this trend. Big enough to make a statement and hold just enough drink to entertain…but small enough not to impose too much on your living space. View Deal