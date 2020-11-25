Prepare to host the five days of Christmas in style, with a high-desirable bar cart to serve seasonal tipples in style. Cheers to this much-coveted accessory being included in Black Friday bar cart sales to make the humble drinks trolley affordable for all homes.
Drinks trolleys have been THE accessory that all homes have been hankering after this year. Even before lockdown the nation was staying at home more, entertaining became simplified from our own living rooms. One thing that can instantly project a space into a place made for entertaining is a bar cart.
Black Friday bar cart sales
Once an icon of the 70s home, this once indulgent accessory has become the must-have of the modern home.
You’re unlikely to pick a drinks trolley up for less than £100 – unless Primark or B&M bring their designs out again, but they sell out quicker than you can sink a Mojito. But there are are great prices to be had during the Black Friday sales.
Amazon HAKU Furniture Trolley: was £149.99, Now £115.99
In bronze this compact drinks trolley is the understated way to follow this trend. Big enough to make a statement and hold just enough drink to entertain…but small enough not to impose too much on your living space.
Wayfair Tracy Serving Cart by Canora Grey: was £203.99, Now £147.99
Spectacular in silver chrome this circular drinks trolley is perfect for a Mrs Hinch-style glam home. The two mirrored shelves added an extra touch of luxe to the look. 27% off offers a saving of £56.
Swoon Shay Drinks Trolley: was £349, Now £174
Ideal for a contemporary home, this black metal and white marble drinks trolley is a simple yet stylish storage solution for all barware, bottles and glasses.
Wayfair Laoise Serving Cart: was £146.99, Now £135.99
Mid-century inspired serving trolley finished in an elegant brass metallic. Complete with two frosted, tempered glass shelves provide perfect platforms for barware, bottle holder and caster wheels let you bring bar service directly to your guests.
Amazon Homcom Globe Retro Bar Cabinet: was £82.99, Now £74.29
Go retro in style with an iconic globe-style drinks trolley. This whimsical design feels very James Bond, with drinks served in the room hidden behind the secret bookcase.
Cheers to treating homes to a discount drinks trolley this Black Friday.