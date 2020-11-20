We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Christmas is creeping ever closer into view and presents need to be bought, so with a huge host of savings already here, this is why I need this great Black Friday Garmin deal.

Usually, I love receiving surprises as my Christmas presents. I’m a big kid at heart and like the excitement of not knowing what’s lying underneath the Christmas tree. But this year I’m changing tact and have already hinted to my girlfriend what I would like from her this Crimbo.

It’s not that I’m impatient or greedy or anything. It’s more out of necessity that I’ve actually asked for a specific gift this year. And with incredible, can’t-be-missed Black Friday deals on offer right now, it’s almost rude not to point out what you want, especially if it’s over £70 off!

This Black Friday Garmin deal is my dream Christmas present. I’m in need of a new fitness tracker and after hours spent scouring reviews and different deals, I’ve finally found what I want.

The Garmin Forerunner 245 is exactly what I’m looking for.



Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Running Smartwatch: was £249, now £179

With a built-in GPS you can track every run, walk, cycle and swim you take. Track your heart rate, get custom training plans and with a battery life of seven days, this watch won’t let you down. View Deal

Why I need this Black Friday Garmin Deal

Firstly, Garmin is synonymous with fitness wearables and has been a key player in this space since 1989. Their fitness trackers and sports watches are versatile, stylish and come with a blend of inner-city chic and top-secret laboratory. That’s because their fitness trackers are loaded with the latest tech.

In the Forerunner 245, you have Garmin Coach, which provides you with adaptive training plans and guidance from expert coaches. The free training plans adapt to you and your goals. So whether you’re taking part in Couch to 5K or training for your first triathlon, the 245 will keep you prepared.

You also get built-in sports apps so you can select a particular routine for your workout. There are profiles for running, cycling, pool swimming, indoor rowing and more.

If you’re keen on stats and keeping track of your progress, this fitness tracker can help. After a workout, it will store your details such as time, pace and heart rate. You can upload your stats automatically to apps like Strava, so your friends can see your progress. Even better is that when it comes to running, the 245 measures crucial metrics such as cadence, stride length, ground contact time and balance and more.

Is it a good deal?

Enough about the stats, how much is it going to cost?

Well, this particular Black Friday Garmin deal from Amazon has the Forerunner 245 on a 28% discount. It was originally £249, but now it’s £179. A Garmin running Smartwatch at under £200 is a great deal, as they typically come in at way over that price.

But we’re in Black Friday territory and Amazon has a whole host of Garmin products on sale, with many of the Smartwatches it’s discounting at over 20% off.

So if you’re in the market for a new fitness tracker, or think it could make the perfect gift for a friend, family member or your special someone, then this a great deal and should certainly be considered by you.

For more great Black Friday Deals and all the latest info you need, we’ve got you covered!