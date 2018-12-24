Boxing Day furniture sales 2018 – best deals on sofas, beds, tables and more

We’ve tracked down the best sales to help you snap up some post-Christmas bargains and all those bits Santa didn't bring you



It’s only Christmas Eve, but here’s an early Christmas present – the Boxing Day sales have already started!

We’ve got friends in all the right shopping destinations, who have given us the details of discounts ahead of all important Boxing Day sales.

A slow pre-Christmas on the high street means that our favourite stores are dropping prices like never before. Snap up a bargain with these irresistible offers…

John Lewis Boxing day sale

This high street hero is launching a selection of clearance deals, kicking off online after 5pm on Christmas Eve – perfect for those bargain hunters that hate the sale time scrum.

There are hundreds of offers available across technology and homes.

Best deals

Buy now: House by John Lewis Anton Wide Shelving Unit, Smoke, was £329, NOW £230, John Lewis & Partners

Buy now: Lunar Small 2 Seater Sofa, Light Leg, Dylan Charcoal, was £899, NOW £599, John Lewis & Partners

And a note to bargain hunters – this sofa is available in other sizes, too.

Buy now: Orson LED Bubble 12 Pendant Cluster Ceiling Light, was £695, NOW £345, John Lewis & Partners

Buy now: West Elm Mongolian Lamb Stool, Stone White, was £319, NOW £199, John Lewis & Partners

Marks & Spencer Boxing Day sale

This is not just any sale it’s a Marks & Spencer Boxing Day sale! M&S are offering up to 50 per cent off selected furniture and cookware.

Best deals

Amazon Boxing Day sale

There’s always a bargain to be had and no better time than the present with Amazon’s boxing Day sale – six days of deals on must-have items as often as every five minutes! Keep an eye on the Deal of the Day for the latest offers- anything from 60% off cookware to 40% off kettles and toasters.

Very Boxing Day sale

The Ideal Home furniture range is now available with huge savings thanks to the January sales at Very! Save up to 50 per cent off home and electricals until the end of January.

Best deals

Buy now: Ideal Home New Dante Fabric 3 Seater Reversible Chaise Sofa, was £1,499, NOW £739, Very

Buy now: Ideal Home Parisian Ready Assembled Wide 3 Drawer Chest in Smoked Mirrors, was £319, NOW £199, Very

Buy now: Ideal Home San Fran 120cm Dining Table + 4 Chairs – Black, was £399, NOW £189, Very

Habitat Boxing Day sale

The Habitat sale has begun and customers can expect up to 50 per cent off selected items. The official sale will run until Sunday January 28th, over a month of bargain hunting.

The sale promises up to 50 per cent off upholstery, furniture, lighting, dinnerware, glassware, rugs, bedding and accessories.

Best deals

Buy now: Brix 2 seat sofa in Blue Acor fabric, was £695. NOW £486.50, Habitat

Buy now: Cato sage green desk, was £150, NOW £100, Habitat

Buy now: Nadia Handwoven rattan dressing table and stool , was £395, NOW £147.50, Habitat

Argos Boxing Day sale

Claimed to be the biggest home sale ever, Argos have £50 million clearance sale. With up to 70 per cent off homeware it’s not one to miss.

DFS Boxing Day sale

The sofa giant is offering up to 50 per cent off on selected lines in the Boxing Day sale, which ends on January 6th.

Debenhams Boxing Day sale

Debenhams will be kicking off this year’s Boxing Day sales with discounts on thousands of items including electricals and cookware. Doors will be opening in stores from 7am across the country. Lucky online shoppers are treated to an exclusive preview to bag some bargains before the big day

Laura Ashley Boxing Day sale

Can’t wait until Boxing Day? Laura Ashley is offering up to 50 per cent off many of its home furnishing products right now until the end of January. Our sources have revealed the seven best-selling sofas and chairs, all of which currently have 40 per cent off! Better still there is 50 per cent off further selected furniture pieces.

Next Boxing Day sale

Always the one to watch, Next Boxing Day sale is going to be as big as ever. Offers are a surprise this year – even our friends on the inside can’t tell us anything, so you’ll have to get in there early to secure the best bargains. The annual clearance sale starts on Boxing Day but many items will already be half price online.

Best deals

Buy now: Green Digital Birds Blackout Lined Eyelet Curtains, was from £60, NOW from £30, Next

Buy now: 4 slot toaster, was £40, NOW £20, Next

Buy now: 100 LED Slim Pine 6ft Christmas Tree, was £75, NOW £32, Next

Buy now: Ashford Textured Weave Berry snuggler seat, was £699, NOW £310, Next

